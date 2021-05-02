Left Menu

'MEA never sleeps': Jaishankar slams Congress for 'cheap publicity' over oxygen supply from Philippines

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday slammed Congress leader Jairam Ramesh for 'cheap publicity' over an emergency oxygen supply for the Philippines.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2021 13:56 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 13:56 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (File Image). Image Credit: ANI

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday slammed Congress leader Jairam Ramesh for 'cheap publicity' over an emergency oxygen supply for the Philippines. On Sunday, Union Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar responded to the claims made by senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Twitter. He informed that the MEA verified the matter with the Philippines embassy and found that they had no Coronavirus cases. "MEA checked with the Philippines Embassy. This was an unsolicited supply as they had no Covid cases," he tweeted.

S Jaishankar further emphasised how the Congress party was denying oxygen cylinders to needy patients for cheap publicity. "MEA checked with the Philippines Embassy. This was an unsolicited supply as they had no Covid cases. Clearly for cheap publicity by you know who. Giving away cylinders like this when there are people in desperate need of oxygen is simply appalling," Jaishankar said.

"Jairamji, MEA never sleeps; our people know across the world. MEA also never fakes; we know who does," said the Minister in another tweet. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh had earlier thanked the Youth Congress for responding to an emergency call for oxygen supply by the Embassy of the Republic of Philippines on Saturday.

"While I thank @IYC for its stellar efforts, as an Indian citizen I'm stunned that the youth wing of the opposition party is attending to SOS calls from foreign embassies. Is the MEA sleeping @DrSJaishankar?" he tweeted. As India battles a devastating second wave of coronavirus, there has been a rise in oxygen demand across the country.

Several countries around the globe, including the United Kingdom, Russia and the United States have extended support as the country continues to struggle with the increase in its health infrastructure needs caused by the rising infections. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

