Left Menu

Imran Khan threatens Balochistan Governor to resign

Prime Minister Imran Khan has threatened Balochistan Governor retired Justice Amanullah Khan Yasinzai to resign from his post, saying he intends to appoint a new governor in view of the "transformed political challenges" facing Pakistan.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 02-05-2021 15:06 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 15:06 IST
Imran Khan threatens Balochistan Governor to resign
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Imran Khan has threatened Balochistan Governor retired Justice Amanullah Khan Yasinzai to resign from his post, saying he intends to appoint a new governor in view of the "transformed political challenges" facing Pakistan. In a letter to Yasinzai, Khan said that it had been 'a pleasure' to have worked with him, who strived for the creation of a welfare state and especially looking after the problems of people in the province, Dawn reported.

"However, given the current political situation, dexterity and deftness is needed at this juncture for a delicate balancing act to simultaneously ensure political inclusion and fulfilment of our commitment towards the people of Pakistan," he said. "I intend to appoint a new governor in Balochistan and would, therefore, request you to resign," the premier added.

Khan stressed that the transformed political challenges faced by Pakistan required a change, adding it does not reflect adversely on Yasinzai's competence. Yasinzai was appointed as the governor of Balochistan by President Dr Arif Alvi on the recommendation of Prime Minister Imran in October 2018, reported Dawn.

Imran Khan's request to the Balochistan Governor comes after his one-day visit to Quetta, where he said his government was keen to bring about a revolution in Balochistan through projects of infrastructure and human development. The Balochistan Governor served as He served as the chief justice of the Balochistan High Court (BHC) from 2005 to 2009.

In 2009, references against Yasinzai were sent to the SJC in accordance with the July 31, 2009, judgement of the Supreme Court regarding PCO judges, Dawn reported. Despite Balochistan being rich in minerals and natural resources, it is Pakistan's poorest province and regularly ranks at the bottom of the country's socioeconomic indicators on healthcare, education, and population welfare. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Pfizer to start shipping coronavirus vaccine to Canada; India posts new record daily rise in COVID-19 cases and more

Reliance becomes India's largest producer of medical grade liquid oxygen from single location

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules; Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs and more

Researchers discover new vulnerability affecting billions of computers globally

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan bypolls: Gehlot congratulates Congress candidates; results awaited

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday congratulated Congress candidates Gayatri Devi and Manoj Meghwal while they led in the counting for the Sahada and Sujangarh assembly seats in the bypolls. Though the official announcement was...

Govt may consider incentives to encourage medical, nursing students and pass-outs to join COVID-19 duty: Sources.

Govt may consider incentives to encourage medical, nursing students and pass-outs to join COVID-19 duty Sources....

From allowing use of religion by BJP to scheduling poll and bending rules, EC did everything to aid saffron party: poll strategist Kishor.

From allowing use of religion by BJP to scheduling poll and bending rules, EC did everything to aid saffron party poll strategist Kishor....

Afghan security forces kill 81 Taliban terrorists in past 24 hours

As many as 81 Taliban terrorists were killed and 52 others were injured across Afghanistan in the past 24 hours, the Afghan Defence Ministry said on Sunday. The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces ANDSF carried out operations in sev...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021