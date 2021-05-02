Philippines logs 8,346 new COVID-19 cases, total surges to 1,054,983

Manila [Philippines], May 2 (ANI/Xinhua): The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported on Sunday 8,346 new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 1,054,983.

The death toll climbed to 17,431 after 77 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH said.

The Philippines, which has about 110 million population, has tested over 11 million people since the outbreak in January 2020. (ANI/Xinhua)

