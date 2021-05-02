Left Menu

Russia records 8,697 new COVID-19 cases, 342 deaths

Russia's coronavirus deaths rose by 342 in the past 24 hours, bumping up the death toll to 110,862, the COVID-19 response center said in a statement out Sunday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 02-05-2021 15:50 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 15:50 IST
Russia records 8,697 new COVID-19 cases, 342 deaths
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Moscow [Russia], May 2 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia's coronavirus deaths rose by 342 in the past 24 hours, bumping up the death toll to 110,862, the COVID-19 response center said in a statement out Sunday. The country confirmed 8,697 new cases over the same period. More than 4.8 million have contracted COVID-19 in Russia since the pandemic began.

Moscow accounts for 2,699 new cases and 54 deaths. St. Petersburg came second with 718 cases and 36. The more densely-populated west of Russia has the biggest share of new cases. Further 7,339 coronavirus patients have been discharged from hospitals in the past 24-hour period, taking the number of recoveries well past 4.4 million. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Pfizer to start shipping coronavirus vaccine to Canada; India posts new record daily rise in COVID-19 cases and more

Reliance becomes India's largest producer of medical grade liquid oxygen from single location

Researchers discover new vulnerability affecting billions of computers globally

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules; Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Opposition ZPM wins Serchip bypoll in Mizoram

The ruling Mizo National Front MNF on Sunday suffered a humiliating defeat in the bypoll to the Serchhip assembly seat as arch-rival ZPMs nominee Lalduhoma, whose disqualification necessitated the by- election, retained the seat by a landsl...

Increase allocation of Remdesivir to Maha: HC tells Centre

The Bombay High Court here on Sunday asked the Central government to increase the supply of Remdesivir injections to Maharashtra observing the current reduction in the allocation of the crucial drug is not consistent with the number of acti...

This is a victory for Bengal, for the people of Bengal: Mamata to party supporters after trends indicate TMC heading for a huge win.

This is a victory for Bengal, for the people of Bengal Mamata to party supporters after trends indicate TMC heading for a huge win....

Seven reported killed as Myanmar protests aim to 'shake the world'

Myanmar security forces opened fire on some of the biggest protests against military rule in days on Sunday killing seven people, media reported, three months after a coup plunged the country into crisis.The protests, after a spell of dwind...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021