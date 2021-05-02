Russia records 8,697 new COVID-19 cases, 342 deaths

Moscow [Russia], May 2 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia's coronavirus deaths rose by 342 in the past 24 hours, bumping up the death toll to 110,862, the COVID-19 response center said in a statement out Sunday. The country confirmed 8,697 new cases over the same period. More than 4.8 million have contracted COVID-19 in Russia since the pandemic began.

Moscow accounts for 2,699 new cases and 54 deaths. St. Petersburg came second with 718 cases and 36. The more densely-populated west of Russia has the biggest share of new cases. Further 7,339 coronavirus patients have been discharged from hospitals in the past 24-hour period, taking the number of recoveries well past 4.4 million. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)