Expansion of Chinese authoritarianism poses threat to global democracy, says Taiwan Foreign Minister

As China continues to assert itself more in the Taiwan strait, Foreign Minister Joseph Wu has said that the expansion of Chinese authoritarianism poses a threat to global democracy.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

As China continues to assert itself more in the Taiwan strait, Foreign Minister Joseph Wu has said that the expansion of Chinese authoritarianism poses a threat to global democracy. Speaking at the Sedona Forum 2021 on "Defending Democracy" on Friday, Wu said that China is spearheading disinformation campaigns that are intended to create chaos and distrust in democratic societies, reported Taiwan News.

The Sedona Forum 2021 was organised by the Washington DC-based McCain Institute. Wu also pointed out that Taiwan's thriving democracy contrasts sharply with the oppressive communist regime. "The more Taiwan's democracy flourishes, the more insecure Beijing becomes," he said.

He further stated that in the face of Chinese pressure, Taiwanese will continue to defend democracy, freedom, and national sovereignty. He then called on like-minded countries and partners to stand with Taiwan, saying, "This is the only way to send a clear message that the international community of democracies is united and stronger than ever," reported Taiwan News. Beijing claims full sovereignty over Taiwan, a democracy of almost 24 million people located off the southeastern coast of mainland China, despite the fact that the two sides have been governed separately for more than seven decades.

Taipei, on the other hand, has countered the Chinese aggression by increasing strategic ties with democracies including the US, which has been repeatedly opposed by Beijing. (ANI)

