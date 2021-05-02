Rear Admiral Kochhar calls on US Navy Commander at Bahrain

Rear Admiral Ajay Kochhar, NM, Flag Officer Commanding Western Fleet (FOCWF) called on Vice Admiral Samuel Paparo, Commander of Fifth Fleet, US Navy at Mina Salman harbour, Bahrain on May 1. A Government of India (GoI) release stated that the Admirals discussed the way ahead for increasing interoperability between the two navies and enhancement in mutual cooperation in the Indian Ocean Region.

The call happened in the backdrop of the deployment of the Western Fleet to the Persian Gulf as part of Operation Samudra Setu II, the release said. Indian Navy has launched Operation Samudra Setu-II to augment the ongoing national mission for meeting oxygen requirements in view of surge in cases of COVID-19.

In a tweet, Indian Navy spokesperson said that mission-deployed Indian Naval warships will undertake shipment of liquid oxygen filled cryogenic containers and associated medical equipment. (ANI)

