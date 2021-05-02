Jaishankar to visit London to participate in G7 FMs meet

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will visit to London, the United Kingdom from May 3 to 6 to participate in the G7 Foreign Ministers Meeting amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis in India. "External Affairs Minister will be visiting London from May 3-6 to participate in the G7 Foreign Ministers Meeting, at which India has been invited as a guest country. He will thereafter undertake a bilateral visit to the UK," said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The members of the G7 are Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States, with the European Union present as an observer. As host, the UK has invited additional countries to join as guests at the meeting, including India, Australia, South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and Brunei in its capacity as Chair of ASEAN, the US department of state said in a statement.

US Secretary Blinken will also attend the G7 Foreign and Development Minister's meeting in London. "The Secretary will also meet his UK and G7 counterparts to discuss areas of mutual concern such as COVID-19, economic recovery and growth, the climate crisis, human rights, food security, gender equality, and more," the statement read.

Blinken is attending the G7 Foreign and Development Ministers' meeting to lay the foundation for the G7 Leaders' Summit to be held in June. US President Biden has announced plans to travel to the UK in June for the summit, his first overseas travel, said the statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)