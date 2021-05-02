Left Menu

Myanmar: 5 killed as security forces open fire on protestors

Myanmar security forces on Sunday opened fire on protestors demonstrating against the military junta in the several cities of the country and killed at least five people.

ANI | Yangon | Updated: 02-05-2021 22:08 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 22:08 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Myanmar security forces on Sunday opened fire on protestors demonstrating against the military junta in the several cities of the country and killed at least five people. Streams of demonstrators, some led by Buddhist monks, made their way through cities and towns across the country, including the commercial hub of Yangon and the second city of Mandalay, where two people were shot and killed, the Mizzima news agency reported.

A group of people took to the streets of Yangon earlier on Sunday, around 8:15 am, with a banner reading, "We, people from Myay Ni Gone, will put all our efforts," referring to their residential area in the city's Sanchaung Township. Another group was seen with a similar banner directed at the military, saying, "You cannot rule over Hlaing Township," also part of Yangon, Asia Nikkei reported.

Open pro-democracy protests in Yangon had been rare in recent weeks, but they appear to be regaining momentum after the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) leaders meeting held on April 24. Security forces, however, are said to have responded with gunfire in multiple places on Sunday, reportedly killing at least five.

Myanmar nationals living abroad, including in Japan and Taiwan, also took to the streets on Sunday, responding to the flash mob in Yangon calling for a "global Myanmar spring revolution." Protesters in Tokyo demanded that the Japanese government recognise the National Unity Government, a parallel entity to the junta, as a legitimate government of Myanmar, while those in Taipei showed their disdain for the military regime.

On February 1, the Myanmar military overthrew the civilian government and declared a year-long state of emergency. The coup triggered mass protests and was met by deadly violence. The military takeover triggered mass protests which led to violent clashes and brutal suppression of peaceful demonstrators. More than 750 people have been killed over 2.5 months of protests while thousands of others have been detained.

On April 24, Junta leader Min Aung Hlaing met leaders of the ASEAN in Jakarta where he was urged to immediately halt the "military violence" against protesters and to release detained civilian leaders. (ANI)

