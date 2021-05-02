Left Menu

Nepal records highest single-day spike of 7,211 new COVID-19 cases

Nepal has recorded an all-time high of 7,211 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours as the Himalayan Nation has struggled to deal with the second wave of a pandemic that has taken the country by surprise.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 02-05-2021 22:37 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 22:37 IST
Nepal records highest single-day spike of 7,211 new COVID-19 cases
Representtaive image. Image Credit: ANI

Nepal has recorded an all-time high of 7,211 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours as the Himalayan Nation has struggled to deal with the second wave of a pandemic that has taken the country by surprise. According to the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), a total of 17,770 samples were tested using Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) and Antigen Test. Out of those tested in the last 24 hours, 7,211 were detected positive for coronavirus.

According to government data, the infection rate of Nepal now stands high by 13.8 per cent as compared to earlier weeks. "This shows that Nepal also falls under nations in the world with the high infection rate," Dr Birajman Karmacharya, Director at Public Health and Community Program of Dhulikhel Hospital said.

"Positivity ratio of those tested now stands at 37 per cent. While Karnali has the highest positivity ratio at 67.9, Lumbini has the ration of 61.3 percent. The ratio should have stayed lower than 5 percent," Karmacharya added. There are currently 48,711 active cases of COVID-19 across the country. Of them, 3,530 are in isolation centers and 45,181 are in home isolation.

Similarly, the health ministry also recorded 27 more fatalities related to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. Likewise, there are currently 477 COVID-19 patients in ICU and 131 on ventilators. The MoHP also maintained that the number of people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Nepal has increased by 136.8 percent compared to last week. This shows that the COVID-19 infection rate is doubling just in a week. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Pfizer to start shipping coronavirus vaccine to Canada; India posts new record daily rise in COVID-19 cases and more

Reliance becomes India's largest producer of medical grade liquid oxygen from single location

Researchers discover new vulnerability affecting billions of computers globally

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules; Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dhawan stars in Delhi's dominant win over Punjab Kings

Shikhar Dhawans delightful 69 dwarfed Mayank Agarwals unbeaten 99 as Delhi Capitals defeated Punjab Kings by seven wickets in the IPL here on Sunday to go atop the points table.Agarwal, leading the side in the absence of regular skipper K L...

Two Republicans, one backed by Trump, head to runoff in Texas special congressional election

A Texas Republican backed by former President Donald Trump has advanced to a runoff election to fill a U.S. House of Representatives vacancy left by the death of her husband, while Democrats were shut out of the contest. Susan Wright, whose...

MP bypoll: Cong retains Damoh as the party turncoat bites dust

The Congress on Sunday retained the Damoh Assembly seat with the party candidate Ajay Tandon defeating his former colleague and nearest BJP rival Rahul Singh Lodhi by a margin of 17,097 votes, an official said.Tandon 57 polled 74,832 votes ...

Indian industry body urges curbs to economic activity to save lives

A leading Indian industry body urged authorities to take the strongest national steps and to curtail economic activity to save lives on Sunday as the country battles surging coronavirus cases that have overwhelmed the healthcare system.The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021