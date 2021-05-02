Left Menu

Pakistan bans inbound pedestrian movt from Afghanistan, Iran

Pakistan on Sunday banned inbound pedestrian movement from neighboring Iran and Afghanistan in a bid to contain the rising COVID-19 cases in the country.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 02-05-2021 23:18 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 23:16 IST
Pakistan bans inbound pedestrian movt from Afghanistan, Iran
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan on Sunday banned inbound pedestrian movement from neighboring Iran and Afghanistan in a bid to contain the rising COVID-19 cases in the country. This ban will be effective from midnight May 4-5 till midnight May 19-20, Geo News reported.

"The current policy of Land Border Management with Afghanistan and Iran has been reviewed to ensure regulated inbound pedestrian movement and effective management of COVID protocols at Border Terminals (BTS)," read the statement issued by Pakistan's National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC). Despite the ban on the inbound pedestrian movement, Pakistani nationals with emergency medical conditions will be allowed to enter the country from both states. Also, all outbound pedestrian movement will be permissible.

Pakistan's COVID-19 death toll crossed 18,000 as the virus claimed 113 more lives in the last 24 hours. According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data, 4,414 new infections were detected when 45,275 samples were tested during this period, reported ARY News.

The positivity rate in the country stands at 9.75 percent. In an attempt to curb the rapidly escalating COVID-19 situation, authorities in Lahore have decided to impose a complete lockdown on Saturdays and Sundays in the city. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Pfizer to start shipping coronavirus vaccine to Canada; India posts new record daily rise in COVID-19 cases and more

Reliance becomes India's largest producer of medical grade liquid oxygen from single location

Researchers discover new vulnerability affecting billions of computers globally

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules; Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dhawan stars in Delhi's dominant win over Punjab Kings

Shikhar Dhawans delightful 69 dwarfed Mayank Agarwals unbeaten 99 as Delhi Capitals defeated Punjab Kings by seven wickets in the IPL here on Sunday to go atop the points table.Agarwal, leading the side in the absence of regular skipper K L...

Two Republicans, one backed by Trump, head to runoff in Texas special congressional election

A Texas Republican backed by former President Donald Trump has advanced to a runoff election to fill a U.S. House of Representatives vacancy left by the death of her husband, while Democrats were shut out of the contest. Susan Wright, whose...

MP bypoll: Cong retains Damoh as the party turncoat bites dust

The Congress on Sunday retained the Damoh Assembly seat with the party candidate Ajay Tandon defeating his former colleague and nearest BJP rival Rahul Singh Lodhi by a margin of 17,097 votes, an official said.Tandon 57 polled 74,832 votes ...

Indian industry body urges curbs to economic activity to save lives

A leading Indian industry body urged authorities to take the strongest national steps and to curtail economic activity to save lives on Sunday as the country battles surging coronavirus cases that have overwhelmed the healthcare system.The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021