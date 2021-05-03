Left Menu

20 soldiers killed in Afghanistan's western Farah province

Twenty soldiers lost lives as militants attacked a military post in Balablok district of the western Farah province on Monday, deputy to provincial council Khair Mohammad Norzai said.

ANI | Balablok | Updated: 03-05-2021 17:07 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 17:07 IST
20 soldiers killed in Afghanistan's western Farah province
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Balablok [Afghanistan], May 03 (ANI/Xinhua): Twenty soldiers lost lives as militants attacked a military post in Balablok district of the western Farah province on Monday, deputy to provincial council Khair Mohammad Norzai said. The Taliban dug a tunnel to a military post in Balablok district and detonated it in the wee hours of Monday, Norzai told Xinhua, noting that the casualties could be higher as there were gunshots after the blast.

In the meantime, governor of Farah province Taj Mohammad Jahed confirmed the incident and said it took place in Shiwan area of the restive Balablok district after the militants exploded a military checkpoint early Monday killing six soldiers and another went missing. Jahed said the attacking Taliban fled away after suffering casualties and leaving 10 fighters dead and injured on the ground.

However, Masoud Bakhtawar, a former member of Farah provincial council, said 30 soldiers who were present at the army base were all killed in the blast. Police or army officials in Farah province are yet to comment. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

Science News Roundup: NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending; Deep-sea mining tests resume after robot rescued and more

Health News Roundup: UK reports 7 new COVID deaths, 1,907 infections; Thailand sees second day of record-high virus deaths and more

Odd News Roundup: Belgian artisan shifts to chocolate syringes; World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Portugal and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Priyanka lauds Sonu's call to govt to ensure free education for children affected by COVID-19

Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Monday endorsed fellow actor Sonu Soods plea to the government to provide free education to students who have lost their parents due to COVID-19.In a Twitter video shared last week, Sood had requested the central an...

Pakistan set to procure 30 million doses of coronavirus vaccine

Pakistan on Monday said it has signed agreements to procure about 30 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine from abroad, as the number of COVID-19 cases continued to rise in the country.Special Assistant on National Health Services Dr Fai...

Night curfew extended to more areas in Tripura

With the surge in coronavirus cases in Tripura, the state government on Monday decided to extend night curfew to all local and urban bodies and nagar panchayat areas as well as the number of hours under it, officials said.Tripura chief secr...

U.S. screens 1.63 million people at airports, highest since March 2020

The U.S. Transportation Security Administration TSA said it screened 1.63 million passengers on Sunday at U.S. airports, the highest number since March 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic slashed travel demand.The number of U.S. air travele...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021