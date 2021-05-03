COVID-19: India receives oxygen production plant, 20 ventilators from Italy

A flight from Italy brought in an oxygen production plant and 20 ventilators on Monday to support India's response to a massive surge in Coronavirus infections that has stretched the resources of healthcare facilities in several states, said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). In a tweet, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi lauded Italy for its medical help and support to India in fight against COVID-19.

"Taking forward our warm and multifaceted relationship. Shipment of an oxygen production plant and 20 ventilators arrives from Italy. Value the support from our important EU partner. Will help augment our oxygen capacities," he said, In view of the unprecedented medical crisis in India, several countries have offered help in the forms of ventilators, oxygen concentrators, PPE kits, and even raw materials for vaccine production.

Countries like the US, Canada, UK, France, and other associations and groups have expressed solidarity and offered aid to help India win this battle. Earlier today Pfizer group shared that they are seeking an "expedited approval pathway" for the COVID-19 vaccine with India, and additionally has offered a donation of 70 million USD worth of medicine to India.

The country had started the COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16 with two vaccines -- Covishield (Oxford-AstraZeneca's vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India) and Covaxin (manufactured by Bharat Biotech Limited). It has also approved Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for usage in India. India registered a slight dip in COVID-19 cases as it registered 3,68,147 new coronavirus infections and 3,417 related deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the union health ministry on Monday morning. (ANI)

