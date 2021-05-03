Left Menu

Protests held in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa over power restoration

Residents of Kaghan valley in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa staged protests against the government over power crisis and blocked roads demanding immediate restoration of electricity.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Residents of Kaghan valley in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa staged protests against the government over power crisis and blocked roads demanding immediate restoration of electricity. The protesters, who assembled at the main bazaar on Saturday, blocked the traffic setting tyres on fire for over two hours, reported The News International.

The angry protesters raised slogans in support of their demands and against the government. Protesters demanded the Peshawar Electric Supply Company to immediately restore the electricity in the Kaghan and rest of the valley so that life could come to a complete normalcy.

Meanwhile, the district administration had fined traders and transports over violation of the novel coronavirus slandered operating procedures, reported The News International. It further reported that the assistant commissioners of Mansehra, Balakot and Oghi areas paid surprise visits to shops, business centres and bus terminals, and fined dozens of traders and transporters over SOP violation.

In January this year, several cities across Pakistan, including capital Islamabad had plunged into darkness for several hours following a massive nationwide electricity blackout. (ANI)

