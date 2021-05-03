Left Menu

Electric crematorium in Kathmandu overwhelmed due to increase in COVID-19 deaths

Nepal is seeing rise in cases of COVID-19 and reported 7,448 new cases in last 24 hours, the highest single-day rise, as the Himalayan Nation grapples with the second wave of infection.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 03-05-2021 22:45 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 22:45 IST
Electric crematorium in Kathmandu overwhelmed due to increase in COVID-19 deaths
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Nepal is seeing rise in cases of COVID-19 and reported 7,448 new cases in last 24 hours, the highest single-day rise, as the Himalayan Nation grapples with the second wave of infection. Nepal also reported the highest death toll at 37 on Monday. The Pashupatinath Electric Crematorium, which has been running round-the-clock, is getting bodies beyond its capacity compelling authorities to conduct cremation in open ground.

Nepal Army, given the responsibility to cremate or bury most of the bodies, begun making and using makeshift pyres on the bank of the Bagmati in the Pashupati area to decrease the load of electric crematorium. "So far COVID-19 victims would be cremated at the single electric crematorium only so as to avoid the risk of infection. However, the army has been getting around 30 assignments (for final rites) every day this week and it is beyond the capacity of electric facility," Army spokesperson Santosh Ballav Paudyal told ANI over phone.

The electric crematorium takes one-and-a-half hours to cremate a body. Even if it operates 24 hours, it can cremate only 16 people a day, which is only around half of the number of deaths reported every day. The army has been making makeshift pyres at quite a distance from other pyres for general use. The Himalayan Nation tested total of 16,658 samples using PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) method and conducted 518 antigen tests in past 24 hours of which 7,399 PCR tests and 60 antigen tests turned positive for the virus.

As many as 2,021 people, who were earlier diagnosed with COVID-19, have recovered in the past 24 hours. There are 12 districts with more than 500 active cases and 21 districts with more than 200 active cases in the country. A total of 50,172 COVID-19 patients are in home isolation, 3,869 in institutional isolation, 578 in ICUs and 142 others on ventilators across the country as of Monday afternoon. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

Science News Roundup: NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending; Deep-sea mining tests resume after robot rescued and more

Health News Roundup: UK reports 7 new COVID deaths, 1,907 infections; Thailand sees second day of record-high virus deaths and more

Odd News Roundup: Belgian artisan shifts to chocolate syringes; World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Portugal and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AFC hails India's 'successful organisation' of ACL 2021 Group E matches

Asian Football Confederation AFC General Secretary Dato Windsor John has hailed the successful organization of AFC Champions League 2021 West Group E matches in India. In a letter to All India Football Federation AIFF General Secretary Kush...

Many claimed dead in post-poll violence in Bengal, Centre,

West Bengal was in the throes of widespread violence on Monday that allegedly left several BJP workers dead and injured in clashes, and shops being looted, prompting the Union Home ministry to seek a factual report from the state governent ...

Delhi records 448 COVID deaths, highest since pandemic began; over 18k cases with positivity rate of 29.56 per cent: Health Bulletin.

Delhi records 448 COVID deaths, highest since pandemic began over 18k cases with positivity rate of 29.56 per cent Health Bulletin....

Manipur HC orders safe passage to 7 Myanmarese to Delhi for seeking protection from UNHCR

The High Court of Manipur on Monday directed the authorities to grant safe passage to seven Myanmarese to New Delhi so that they can seek protection from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees UNHCR.The seven three journalists an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021