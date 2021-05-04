Left Menu

Parcel bomb kills NLD lawmaker, 4 others in Myanmar

As many as five people died in a parcel bomb explosion in the city of Bago on Monday, including an ousted member of parliament from Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD), according to local media reports.

ANI | Naypyitaw | Updated: 04-05-2021 10:32 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 10:32 IST
Parcel bomb kills NLD lawmaker, 4 others in Myanmar
Rerpesentative image. Image Credit: ANI

As many as five people died in a parcel bomb explosion in the city of Bago on Monday, including an ousted member of parliament from Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD), according to local media reports. The NLD lawmaker was apparently killed along with three police officers who were participating in the civil disobedience movement, Nikkei Asia reported.

Three months after a coup plunged Myanmar into crisis on February 1, as many as eight people were killed on Monday, as security forces opened fire on some of the biggest protests against the military rule in the country. The protests were coordinated with demonstrations in Myanmar communities around the world to mark 'the global Myanmar spring revolution', after a spell of dwindling crowds, reported CNN. "Shake the world with the voice of Myanmar people's unity," the organisers said in a statement.

Last month, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) leaders had urged the head of Myanmar's military chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, to end the violent crackdown in the country. According to Nikkei Asia, during the summit, the leaders and foreign ministers from the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations had reached a consensus on five points.

On February 1, the Myanmar military overthrew the civilian government and declared a year-long state of emergency. The coup triggered mass protests and was met by deadly violence. The military takeover triggered mass protests which led to violent clashes and brutal suppression of peaceful demonstrators. More than 750 people have been killed over 2.5 months of protests while thousands of others have been detained. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 25: Will Laginas find real treasure?

Science News Roundup: Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area; NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending contract and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Microsoft releases largest drop of Xbox games featuring FPS Boost to date

Microsoft on Monday announced the release of its largest drop of Xbox games featuring FPS Boost to date, bringing the total titles boosted to 97 from 23.Introduced in February 2021 for Xbox Series X and Series S consoles, FPS Boost is an en...

UP woman hangs self after dispute with mother-in-law

A 23-year-old woman allegedly hanged herself from the ceiling of her house in this district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Tuesday.Rani was found hanging in her room in Sonvani village in Haldi area, police said, adding that the body has ...

Delhi HC seeks Centre's stand on plea against GNCTD Amendment Act which increases powers of LG.

Delhi HC seeks Centres stand on plea against GNCTD Amendment Act which increases powers of LG....

Panorama Studios International acquires Hindi remake rights of 'Drishyam 2 - The Resumption'

Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathaks Panorama Studios International has acquired the Hindi remake rights of the Malayalam hit film Drishyam 2 - The Resumption. Drishyam has been remade in a record number of languages, including Hindi. A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021