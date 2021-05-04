Left Menu

Medical aid continues to pours in as COVID-19 cases soar past 20 million mark in India

Amid the unprecedented rise in coronavirus cases in India, COVID-19 assistance, in form of oxygen concentrators, ventilators, and other medical aid continued to come from countries around the world at the beginning of May, as the infections in the country reached the grim mark of 20 million cases on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2021 12:56 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 12:56 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Amid the unprecedented rise in coronavirus cases in India, COVID-19 assistance, in form of oxygen concentrators, ventilators, and other medical aid continued to come from countries around the world at the beginning of May, as the infections in the country reached the grim mark of 20 million cases on Tuesday. A total of seven ISO tankers with 20 MT Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) each arrived from United Arab Emirates (UAE) at Mundra Port in Gujarat today to help augment India's oxygen availability in the fight against the raging COVID-19 pandemic.

The fifth in a series of consignments carrying 545 oxygen concentrators also arrived from the United States on Tuesday. A shipment of 282 oxygen cylinders, 60 oxygen concentrators, ventilators and other medical supplies from Kuwaiti reached India on Tuesday to help the country fight the second wave of coronavirus.

The first batch of 900 oxygen cylinders offered by the British Oxygen Company was airlifted by Indian Air Force (IAF) to India on Monday. The British Oxygen Company has offered 5000 oxygen cylinders to India to help the country in its fight against rapidly spreading second wave of COVID-19. Prior to this, the UK on Sunday announced that it will be sending additional 1,000 ventilators from the UK's surplus supply to Indian hospitals as part of its commitment to support India's fight against the second wave of coronavirus.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that India's fight against increasing coronavirus cases will be reinforced by the new UK government support announcement of additional ventilators in addition to 200 ventilators, 495 oxygen concentrators and three oxygen generation units the UK sent to India last week. Taiwan sent 150 oxygen concentrators, 500 oxygen cylinders, and 8,44,800 N-95 masks on Sunday. Meanwhile, Germany sent 120 ventilators.

Last week, UAE had sent 17,07,600 masks, 35,400 coverall, 75,200 gowns, 72,000 goggles and rapid detection test 7,14,301. Russia gave 150 bedside monitors, 20 oxygen concentrators, and 200,000 packets of Favipiravir. (ANI)

