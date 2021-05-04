Left Menu

COVID-19: Health officials call for more ICUs, beds in Pakistan's Balochistan

Amid the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in Pakistan, the provincial health secretary of Balochistan has asked the owners of private hospitals to ramp up the number of intensive care units (ICUs), high dependency units (HDUs) and ensure regular supply of oxygen.

Amid the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in Pakistan, the provincial health secretary of Balochistan has asked the owners of private hospitals to ramp up the number of intensive care units (ICUs), high dependency units (HDUs) and ensure regular supply of oxygen. This comes as Pakistan today reported 3,377 new infections, taking the total coronavirus cases to 834,146 cases.

"From May 3 two mobile units are being launched for the convenience of the public for getting vaccination of Covid-19. Older people along with their national identity cards should visit these mobile units and get themselves vaccinated," Noorul Haq Baloch said while chairing a meeting of the Private Hospital Regulatory Authority. The health official asked the owners of private hospitals to increase the number of ICUs, HDUs and beds and ensure a regular supply of oxygen and set up oxygen plants, Dawn reported.

They also directed the owners of private hospitals to regularly update the government about the number of patients, beds and ventilators. Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Monday handed over ambulances and motorcycles to the provincial government for use by the health department.

Both the government and WHO discussed the current situation of Covid-19, health policy, improvement of human resources, issues of mutual interest including issuance of health cards. (ANI)

