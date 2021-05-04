Hyundai Motor's domestic and overseas sales 'explosion'; 106 pc surge last month

Left Menu

Hyundai Motor Company announced Monday that it sold 345,777 finished cars to domestic and overseas markets in April. This is a 106% increase from the same month last year.

ANI | Seoul | Updated: 04-05-2021 15:06 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 15:06 IST
Hyundai Motor Ulsan plant's main Gate. Photo=Hyundai Motor. Image Credit: ANI

Seoul [South Korea], May 4 (ANI/Global Economic): Hyundai Motor Company announced Monday that it sold 345,777 finished cars to domestic and overseas markets in April. This is a 106% increase from the same month last year. Domestic sales declined 1.2% year-on-year to 70,219 units, but overseas sales increased 185.1% to 275,558 units.

The sales volume increased significantly due to the base effect of the factory production disruption and slow sales performance caused by the COVID-19 last year. Hyundai Motor Company plans to actively participate in activities to overcome COVID-19 and strive to normalize sales. In the domestic market, 24,216 sedans were sold. Grandeur sold 9,684 units, leading the domestic sales, Avante sold 7,422 units and Sonata's 7,068 units.

Recreational vehicles (RVs) sold 18,448 units. There were 5,777 Palisades, 4,478 Tucsons, and 4,096 Santa Fe. In particular, the Nexo, which is leading the global hydrogen electric vehicle market, sold 1,265 units, surpassing 1,000 units per month for the first time.

Porter sold 9,182 units, and 3,125 medium and large buses and trucks. The premium brand Genesis sold 13,890 units, including 6,009 units of the G80, 4,161 units of the GV70, and 2,321 units of the GV80. (ANI/Global Economic)

