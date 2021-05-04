Left Menu

Philippines foreign minister issues expletive-laced warning to China over SCS dispute

In a further escalation of the war of words with Beijing, Philippine foreign minister Teodoro Locsin had issued an expletive-laced warning to China, asking it to get out of disputed waters, where over 200 Chinese vessels have remained moored since last month.

ANI | Manila | Updated: 04-05-2021 15:52 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 15:52 IST
Philippines foreign minister issues expletive-laced warning to China over SCS dispute
Philippine foreign minister Teodoro Locsin. Image Credit: ANI

In a further escalation of the war of words with Beijing, Philippine foreign minister Teodoro Locsin had issued an expletive-laced warning to China, asking it to get out of disputed waters, where over 200 Chinese vessels have remained moored since last month. The blunt warning came as Chinese "maritime militia" vessels have repeatedly refused to withdraw the ships from Manila's exclusive economic zone (EEZ) in the South China Sea.

The Philippine Coast Guard has revealed that despite repeated demands by Manila that Chinese ships leave Whitsun Reef, at least 240 Chinese vessels remained in the area and surrounding waters as recently as Wednesday. "China, my friend, how politely can I put it? Let me see... O...GET THE F**K OUT," Locsin tweeted on his personal account.

"What are you doing to our friendship? You. Not us. We're trying. You. You're like an ugly oaf forcing your attentions on a handsome guy who wants to be a friend; not to father a Chinese province ..." Locsin said. The defence and foreign affairs ministries in the Philippines have been up in arms for a fortnight over the presence of 240 fishing boats suspected to be manned by Chinese maritime militia at Whitsun Reef, with statements flying back and forth over the alleged incursion into the Philippines' exclusive economic zone.

In a statement on Monday, the Philippine Foreign Ministry accused China's coast guard of "shadowing, blocking, dangerous maneuvers, and radio challenges of the Philippine coast guard vessels." On Sunday, the Philippines vowed to continue maritime exercises in its South China Sea EEZ in response to a Chinese demand that it stop actions it said could escalate disputes, CNN reported.

As of April 26, the Philippines had filed 78 diplomatic protests to China since President Rodrigo Duterte took office in 2016, Philippines Foreign Ministry data shows. "Our statements are stronger too because of the more brazen nature of the activities, the number, frequency and proximity of intrusions," said Marie Yvette Banzon-Abalos, executive director for strategic communications at the Foreign Ministry.

China claims sovereignty over almost the entire South China Sea and has overlapping territorial claims with Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam and Taiwan. China has been increasing its maritime activities in both the South China Sea and the East China Sea over the past few months, partly in response to Beijing's concerns over the increasing US military presence in the region because of escalating Sino-US tensions.

Beijing's rising assertiveness against counter claimants in the East and South Sea has resulted in unprecedented agreement across the Indo-Pacific. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 25: Will Laginas find real treasure?

Science News Roundup: Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area; NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending contract and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AYUSH, sports ministries join hands to promote yoga ahead of IDY-2021

The Ministry of AYUSH and the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports have tapped into the spirit of the International Day of Yoga on June 21 to encourage people to pursue yoga as a daily routine for good health and well-being.The two Union mi...

CRRID founder Rashpal Malhotra dies of COVID-19 in Mohali

Founder of the Centre for Research in Rural and Industrial Development CRRID and noted scholar Rashpal Malhotra, 84, who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19, died at a private hospital in Punjabs Mohali on Tuesday, the chief ministers off...

EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks struggle amid COVID-19 surges

Emerging market stocks struggled to make headway on Tuesday as Taiwan and India wrestled with rising COVID-19 infections, with the latter seeing cases surge past 20 million.Taiwans main stock index, one of the strongest performers in Asia s...

Fire-juggling at home? Lockdown easing a relief for Hungarian circus artists

After months of practising aerial acrobatics suspended from the ceiling in her tiny apartment in Budapest with only her cats for an audience, Hungarian circus artist Eszter Kovacs is relishing the prospect of performing in front of people a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021