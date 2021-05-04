Left Menu

Philippines logs 5,683 new COVID-19 cases

The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) on Tuesday reported 5,683 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, the lowest daily tally since March 19, bringing the country's total tally to 1,067,892.

ANI | Manila | Updated: 04-05-2021 15:53 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 15:53 IST
Philippines logs 5,683 new COVID-19 cases
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Manila [Philippines], May 4 (ANI/Xinhua): The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) on Tuesday reported 5,683 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, the lowest daily tally since March 19, bringing the country's total tally to 1,067,892. The death toll climbed to 17,622 after 97 more patients died from the coronavirus epidemic, the DOH said.

The Philippines, which has about 110 million population, has tested over 11 million people for COVID-19 since the outbreak of the pandemic in January 2020 in the Southeast Asian country. The DOH reported on Tuesday an additional 289 infections with the B.1.1.7 COVID-19 virus variant first reported in Britain, 380 with the B.1.351 variant detected in South Africa, and nine with the P.3 variant found in the Philippines among the 744 samples sequenced last week.

These coronavirus variants were detected in samples taken from returning overseas Filipinos and local residents, the DOH added, urging the Philippine people to strictly and consistently adhere to the minimum public health standards. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has urged public vigilance over the spreading COVID-19 variants.

"Let us just pray that these variants, mutants will not go haywire," Duterte said during his public address aired on Monday night, adding the variants "would be another challenge maybe to our native scientists." (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 25: Will Laginas find real treasure?

Science News Roundup: Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area; NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending contract and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AYUSH, sports ministries join hands to promote yoga ahead of IDY-2021

The Ministry of AYUSH and the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports have tapped into the spirit of the International Day of Yoga on June 21 to encourage people to pursue yoga as a daily routine for good health and well-being.The two Union mi...

CRRID founder Rashpal Malhotra dies of COVID-19 in Mohali

Founder of the Centre for Research in Rural and Industrial Development CRRID and noted scholar Rashpal Malhotra, 84, who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19, died at a private hospital in Punjabs Mohali on Tuesday, the chief ministers off...

EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks struggle amid COVID-19 surges

Emerging market stocks struggled to make headway on Tuesday as Taiwan and India wrestled with rising COVID-19 infections, with the latter seeing cases surge past 20 million.Taiwans main stock index, one of the strongest performers in Asia s...

Fire-juggling at home? Lockdown easing a relief for Hungarian circus artists

After months of practising aerial acrobatics suspended from the ceiling in her tiny apartment in Budapest with only her cats for an audience, Hungarian circus artist Eszter Kovacs is relishing the prospect of performing in front of people a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021