Gunmen kill over a dozen people in attack in eastern Burkina Faso

At least a dozen people were killed by unidentified gunmen in eastern Burkina Faso on Monday, a local official said.

ANI | Ouagadougou | Updated: 04-05-2021 15:59 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 15:59 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Ouagadougou [Burkina Faso], May 4 (ANI/Xinhua): At least a dozen people were killed by unidentified gunmen in eastern Burkina Faso on Monday, a local official said. The attack took place in a village in the Komandjari province in the East Region, leaving two members of the volunteers for the nation's Defence of the Motherland and at least a dozen villagers dead, said Colonel Saidou Sanou, governor of the region, in a statement.

Many others were injured and several granaries burnt, he said, adding that the local Health and Social Promotion Centre was ransacked and pharmaceuticals taken away. A sweep operation was underway in the area, he said, calling on the residents to be vigilant and work closely with security forces. (ANI/Xinhua)

