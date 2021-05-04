Left Menu

British-Pakistani woman found dead in Lahore

A 25-year-old Pakistani-origin British woman was found dead at her friend's residence in Lahore's Defence Housing Authority (DHA) on Monday.

ANI | Lahore | Updated: 04-05-2021 16:38 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 16:38 IST
British-Pakistani woman found dead in Lahore
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A 25-year-old Pakistani-origin British woman was found dead at her friend's residence in Lahore's Defence Housing Authority (DHA) on Monday. The deceased was identified as Mahira Zulfiqar, who had arrived in Pakistan from the United Kingdom two months ago and was staying at the upper portion of a bungalow in Lahore DHA with her friend, reported Geo News.

The police informed that the victim was strangled and shot. A domestic worker found her body around 12 in the afternoon. Preliminary inquiries have so far not found any evidence suggesting abuse or resistance to a robbery.

A case has been registered against four persons, including two men identified as the victim's friends, Zahir Jadoon and Saad Amir Butt, Geo News reported. The complainant said Zulfiqar was killed by her friends Jadoon and Butt, adding that the accused wanted to marry Zulfiqar.

A bullet had been fired near Zulfiqar's neck and scars have been found on her body, according to a preliminary post-mortem report. The victim's parents and siblings live in London, while her grandmother lives in Pakistan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 25: Will Laginas find real treasure?

Science News Roundup: Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area; NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending contract and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Telecom Service Providers to start 5G trials across India

The Department of Telecommunications DoT on Tuesday permitted Telecom Service Providers TSPs for conducting trials for use and applications of 5G technology. The permission letters specify that each TSP will have to conduct trials in rural ...

Use money to be spent for new PM residence to provide medical facilities to people: Cong

Questioning the governments priorities during the COVID crisis, Congress on Tuesday said it should deploy all resources in saving the lives of the people instead of building a new prime ministers residence.The opposition partys criticism ca...

Adani Ports says could abandon Myanmar project if found to violate U.S. sanctions

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd said on Tuesday it could abandon a Myanmar container terminal project and write down the investment if it is found to be in violation of sanctions imposed by the United States. In a scenario wherein...

Oxygen Express: Delhi to receive 244 tonnes of oxygen on Wednesday

Delhi will receive 244 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen LMO on Wednesday and with this, the total amount delivered to the city in 24 hours will be nearly 450 tonnes, the railways said.On Tuesday morning, Oxygen Express trains from Hapa in Gu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021