British-Pakistani woman found dead in Lahore

A 25-year-old Pakistani-origin British woman was found dead at her friend's residence in Lahore's Defence Housing Authority (DHA) on Monday. The deceased was identified as Mahira Zulfiqar, who had arrived in Pakistan from the United Kingdom two months ago and was staying at the upper portion of a bungalow in Lahore DHA with her friend, reported Geo News.

The police informed that the victim was strangled and shot. A domestic worker found her body around 12 in the afternoon. Preliminary inquiries have so far not found any evidence suggesting abuse or resistance to a robbery.

A case has been registered against four persons, including two men identified as the victim's friends, Zahir Jadoon and Saad Amir Butt, Geo News reported. The complainant said Zulfiqar was killed by her friends Jadoon and Butt, adding that the accused wanted to marry Zulfiqar.

A bullet had been fired near Zulfiqar's neck and scars have been found on her body, according to a preliminary post-mortem report. The victim's parents and siblings live in London, while her grandmother lives in Pakistan. (ANI)

