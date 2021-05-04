Left Menu

Comply with basic etiquette: China after Philippine foreign minister's expletive-laced warning

After Philippines foreign minister Teodoro Locsin made expletive-laced remarks against Beijing, the Chinese government on Tuesday reacted sharply and asked the "relevant people in the Philippines" to comply with basic etiquette.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 04-05-2021 19:34 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 19:33 IST
Comply with basic etiquette: China after Philippine foreign minister's expletive-laced warning
Chinese flag. Image Credit: ANI

After Philippines foreign minister Teodoro Locsin made expletive-laced remarks against Beijing, the Chinese government on Tuesday reacted sharply and asked the "relevant people in the Philippines" to comply with basic etiquette. Teodoro Locsin on Monday issued an expletive-laced warning to China, asking it to get out of disputed waters, where over 200 Chinese vessels have remained moored since last month.

Asserting its sovereignty over disputed Huangyan island, China called on the Philippines to stop taking actions that complicate the situation, Global Times reported. "It has been proven that 'microphone diplomacy' cannot change facts, but can only undermine mutual trust. It is hoped that the relevant people in the Philippines will comply with basic etiquette and their identities when making remarks," Wang Wenbin said on Tuesday.

"Huangyan Island is a Chinese territory, and the nearby sea is under China's jurisdiction," Wang said on Tuesday. Locsin, took to Twitter on Monday, and said: "China, my friend, how politely can I put it? Let me see... O...GET THE F**K OUT,"

"What are you doing to our friendship? You. Not us. We're trying. You. You're like an ugly oaf forcing your attentions on a handsome guy who wants to be a friend; not to father a Chinese province ..." Locsin said. The blunt warning by came as Chinese "maritime militia" vessels have repeatedly refused to withdraw the ships from Manila's exclusive economic zone (EEZ) in the South China Sea

The Philippine Coast Guard has revealed that despite repeated demands by Manila that Chinese ships leave Whitsun Reef, at least 240 Chinese vessels remained in the area and surrounding waters as recently as Wednesday. The defence and foreign affairs ministries in the Philippines have been up in arms for a fortnight over the presence of 240 fishing boats suspected to be manned by Chinese maritime militia at Whitsun Reef, with statements flying back and forth over the alleged incursion into the Philippines' exclusive economic zone.

In a statement on Monday, the Philippine Foreign Ministry accused China's coast guard of "shadowing, blocking, dangerous manoeuvres, and radio challenges of the Philippine coast guard vessels." On Sunday, the Philippines vowed to continue maritime exercises in its South China Sea EEZ in response to a Chinese demand that it stop actions it said could escalate disputes, CNN reported.

As of April 26, the Philippines had filed 78 diplomatic protests to China since President Rodrigo Duterte took office in 2016, Philippines Foreign Ministry data shows. "Our statements are stronger too because of the more brazen nature of the activities, the number, frequency and proximity of intrusions," said Marie Yvette Banzon-Abalos, executive director for strategic communications at the Foreign Ministry.

China claims sovereignty over almost the entire South China Sea and has overlapping territorial claims with Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam and Taiwan. China has been increasing its maritime activities in both the South China Sea and the East China Sea over the past few months, partly in response to Beijing's concerns over the increasing US military presence in the region because of escalating Sino-US tensions.

Beijing's rising assertiveness against counter claimants in the East and South Sea has resulted in unprecedented agreement across the Indo-Pacific. (ANI) .

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 25: Will Laginas find real treasure?

Science News Roundup: Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area; NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending contract and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Infosys, Mphasis to hire 2,000 workers; Wipro to invest GBP 16mn in UK

IT firms Infosys and Mphasis on Tuesday said they will create employment for about 2,000 people, while Wipro will invest GBP 16 million about Rs 163 crore in the UK over the next few years.The announcements were made ahead of the virtual su...

Police seize 6 Remdesivir injections in Aurangabad, arrest two men

Police have seized six Remdesivir injections, which were to be sold in the black market, in Maharashtras Aurangabad city, and arrested two persons, one of them the owner of a pathology laboratory, a senior official said on Tuesday.Acting on...

AP adds 20,034 new COVID-19 cases, 82 deaths push toll to

8,289 Amaravati, May 4 PTI Andhra Pradesh reported 20,034 fresh cases of coronavirus, 12,207 recoveries and 82 deaths in 24 hours ending 9 AM on Tuesday.The states cumulative Covid-19 positives rose to 11,84,028, recoveries to 10,16,142 and...

Soccer-Roma appoint Mourinho as manager starting next season, Fonseca to leave

AS Roma have appointed former Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho as their new head coach on a three-year contract starting 2021-22 season, the Italian Serie A club announced on Tuesday.Mourinho will replace Paulo Fonseca, who Roma anno...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021