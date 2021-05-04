Left Menu

PM Modi, British PM Johnson adopt 'Roadmap 2030' to elevate ties to Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart Boris Johnson on Tuesday adopted an ambitious Roadmap 2030 for elevating India-UK ties to a 'Comprehensive Strategic Partnership'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart Boris Johnson on Tuesday adopted an ambitious Roadmap 2030 for elevating India-UK ties to a 'Comprehensive Strategic Partnership'. The two countries also launched an 'Enhanced Trade Partnership' (ETP) to unleash the trade potential between the fifth and sixth largest economies of the world and by setting an ambitious target of more than doubling bilateral trade by 2030.

The two leaders held a virtual summit on Tuesday and exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, including cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and G7. They reiterated commitment to climate action to achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement and agreed to closely engage in the run up to CoP26 hosted by the UK later this year. The two leaders discussed the COVID-19 situation and ongoing cooperation in the fight against the pandemic, including the successful partnership on vaccines.

A PMO release said that an ambitious 'Roadmap 2030' was adopted at the summit to elevate bilateral ties to a 'Comprehensive Strategic Partnership'. The roadmap will pave the way for a deeper and stronger engagement over the next ten years in the key areas of people to people contacts, trade and economy, defence and security, climate action and health. It said the two countries agreed on a roadmap to negotiate a comprehensive and balanced FTA, including consideration of an interim trade agreement for delivering early gains.

"The two Prime Ministers launched an 'Enhanced Trade Partnership' (ETP) to unleash the trade potential between the 5th and 6th largest economies of the world and by setting an ambitious target of more than doubling bilateral trade by 2030. As part of the ETP, India and the UK agreed on a roadmap to negotiate a comprehensive and balanced FTA, including consideration of an Interim Trade Agreement for delivering early gains. The enhanced trade partnership between India and UK will generate several thousands of direct and indirect jobs in both the countries," the release said. It said that the UK is India's second largest partner in research and innovation collaborations.

A new India-UK 'Global Innovation Partnership' was announced at the virtual summit which aims to support the transfer of inclusive Indian innovations to select developing countries, starting with Africa. Both sides agreed to enhance cooperation on new and emerging technologies, including Digital and ICT products, and work on supply chain resilience. They also agreed to strengthen defence and security ties, including in the maritime, counter-terrorism and cyberspace domains.

India and the UK launched a comprehensive partnership on migration and mobility that will facilitate greater opportunities for the mobility of students and professionals between the two countries. The release said that PM Modi thanked PM Johnson for the prompt medical assistance provided by the UK in the wake of the severe second wave of COVID-19 in India.

PM Johnson appreciated India's role in extending assistance to the UK and other countries over the last year, including by way of supply of pharmaceuticals and vaccines. PM Modi expressed his desire to be able to welcome PM Johnson in India as per his convenience after the situation stabilizes. The British Prime Minister Johnson also reiterated his invitation to PM Modi to visit UK for the G-7 Summit.

The release said India and the UK enjoy long standing friendly ties and share a Strategic Partnership underpinned by mutual commitment to democracy, fundamental freedoms and the rule of law, strong complementarities and growing convergences. PM Modi later said in a tweet that he had a productive virtual Ssummit with his friend Boris Johnson.

"We adopted an ambitious Roadmap 2030 for elevating India-UK ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," he said. Johnson had twice called off his visit to India this year due to situation created by COVID-19 pandemic. The UK is hosting the G7 summit in June where Prime Minister Modi is a special invitee. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

