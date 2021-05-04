3 police officials in Pak booked for snatching cash from citizen

Three police officials in Islamabad have been booked by the Industrial Area police station on charges of snatching cash from a citizen. The victim, identified as Asad Amin, a resident of Rawalpindi who works at a restaurant, came to Essanagri on April 30 to meet his sister. The three police officials riding two motorcycles intercepted him when he was returning home at night, reported Dawn citing an FIR.

"The officials told Amin that he had smell of alcohol on his breath," the FIR stated. The police officials took him on a motorcycle but later disembarked and searched him. During the search, the officials snatched Rs 11,500 from his purse and drove off.

On May 2, Amin again came to his sister's house and found the three officials at the same spot. He caught the officials with the help of his friends and took them to the Industrial Area police station where a case was registered against them. Amin later told Dawn that he three officials later came to his house to tender apology and also returned the amount. "They are pressuring me to pardon them and withdraw the case," he said.

A police officer told Dawn that after the registration of the case the three officials were asked by their seniors to get an affidavit from the complainant that he had pardoned them.. Moreover, no action has been taken against the officials even though they have confessed to the crime and the investigation in the case was yet to be started.

The senior officers have asked them to get the issue settled with the complainant, he added. (ANI)

