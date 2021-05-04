Left Menu

2 rockets hit air base housing US-led forces in western Iraq

Two Katyusha rockets on Tuesday landed on a military air base housing US-led coalition forces in Iraq's western province of Anbar, the Iraqi military said.

ANI | Baghdad | Updated: 04-05-2021 21:10 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 21:08 IST
2 rockets hit air base housing US-led forces in western Iraq
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Baghdad [Iraq], May 4 (ANI/Xinhua): Two Katyusha rockets on Tuesday landed on a military air base housing US-led coalition forces in Iraq's western province of Anbar, the Iraqi military said. The two rockets landed in an empty area inside the Ayn al-Asad Air Base without causing casualties, according to a brief statement by the media office of the Joint Operations Command.

An Iraqi Army source anonymously told Xinhua that the rockets were fired at the air base from al-Biyader village east of the town of al-Baghdadi, some 190 km northwest of the capital Baghdad. The attack came a day after a similar one by three Katyusha rockets targeted the Balad Air Base, some 90 km north of Baghdad, without causing casualties.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack. The Iraqi military bases housing U.S. troops across Iraq and the U.S. embassy in the Green Zone have been frequently targeted by mortar and rocket attacks. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 25: Will Laginas find real treasure?

Science News Roundup: Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area; NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending contract and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Taipei to dispatch military aircrafts, ships to counter Chinese activities in Taiwan Strait

As China escalates its gray zone tactics against Taiwan, Taipei has announced that it will dispatch military aircraft and ships to counter Chinese military activities near its borders. Taiwan Defence Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng said that Beijin...

UK police on trial for soccer player Atkinson's murder

British prosecutors accused a police officer on Tuesday of using unnecessary force against a Black former Premier League soccer player, who died after being kicked in the head and shot with a stun gun.Dalian Atkinson, 48, a former Aston Vil...

India, UK declares enhanced trade partnership; Unveil 10-year roadmap to elevate ties to comprehensive strategic level

Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart Boris Johnson on Tuesday unveiled a Roadmap 2030 to elevate the India-UK ties to a comprehensive strategic level, and declared an enhanced trade partnership between the two countries to neg...

Crist's run for Florida governor complicates Democrats' House prospects

A Florida congressmans decision to run for governor Tuesday put another Democratic U.S. House of Representatives seat at risk, as the party braces for possibly losing the majority next year and with it the ability to pass President Joe Bide...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021