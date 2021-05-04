Left Menu

Iraqi health minister resigns over deadly hospital fire

The Iraqi health minister resigned on Tuesday over a fire that killed 82 people at a coronavirus hospital in Baghdad.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Cairo [Egypt], May 4 (ANI/Sputnik): The Iraqi health minister resigned on Tuesday over a fire that killed 82 people at a coronavirus hospital in Baghdad. "The prime minister accepted the letter of resignation submitted by Health and Environment Minister Hassan al-Tamimi," a press statement read.

A committee that investigated the April 24 fire, caused by the explosion of an oxygen tank, recommended on Tuesday that suspension be lifted from the health minister and the Baghdad mayor. A source in the know told Sputnik that al-Tamimi had handed his resignation in at a cabinet meeting, saying he would stick to his decision to step down. (ANI/Sputnik)

