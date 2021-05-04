Left Menu

Pakistan to import 4 million metric tonnes of wheat

Pakistan government on Monday decided to import four million metric tons of wheat this year to meet the domestic consumption requirements.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 04-05-2021 23:15 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 23:15 IST
Pakistan to import 4 million metric tonnes of wheat
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan government on Monday decided to import four million metric tons of wheat this year to meet the domestic consumption requirements. According to The Express Tribune, Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin asked the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) to change its price methodology as he believed that the prices of essential commodities were over-reported, officials of the Ministry of Finance and PBS said.

The PBS is under pressure as the government had not been able to control wheat, wheat flour and sugar prices that doubled in less than three years. Headed by Tarin, the National Price Monitoring Committee (NPMC) took the decision to import four million metric tons of wheat. A summary will now be presented before the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet for formal approval. The NPMC met two days after the PBS reported that inflation skyrocketed to 11.1 per cent in April on the back of higher food prices, reported The Express Tribune.

On April 27, in NPMC meeting, Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin was informed that the total wheat stocks across the country were 647,687 metric tons as of last week, which at current consumption levels would last for hardly two-and-a-half weeks. By the end of April, the stocks would further deplete to 384,000 metric tons - the time when harvesting of the new crop will be in full swing. According to the PBS, during the first nine months of this fiscal year, Pakistan imported 3.6 million metric tons of wheat costing USD 983.3 million. The total leftover wheat stocks across the country were less than 400,000 metric tons. The meeting was informed that for the year 2021-22, the wheat consumption was estimated at 29.3 million metric tons. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Belgian government, parliament, colleges hit by cyberattack

The company providing internet services for Belgiums parliament, government agencies, universities and scientific institutions said Tuesday that its network was under cyberattack, with connections to several customers disrupted. Belnet said...

Odisha allows movement of vehicles to vaccination centres, rail stations during lockdown

The Odisha government on Tuesday relaxed the norms imposed on the movement of vehicles during the 14-day lockdown from May 5 and the weekend shutdown to facilitate smooth movement of people for vaccination, COVID-19 testing and certain othe...

France' STMicro sees no reason to take part in EU chip alliance

Franco-Italian chipmaker STMicro electronics sees no reason to join a potential European Union semiconductors alliance, its chief executive said on Tuesday, as the European Commission is seeking to boost Europes independence in microchips. ...

G7 foreign ministers meet face-to-face after pandemic pause

Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven wealthy industrialised nations gathered Tuesday in London for their first face-to-face meeting in more than two years, to grapple with how to respond to the military coup in Myanmar and whether to c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021