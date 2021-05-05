Filter the noise, focus on ensuring key requirements in COVID-19 surge: Jaishankar to Indian missions

By Naveen Kapoor External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar has said that his message to Indian missions is to focus on the very serious situation back home just like government is focused in addressing the pandemic single- mindedly and to not get distracted by debate surrounding the surge of COVID-19 cases in the country.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, he said there was a need to "filter noise," and focus on addressing the medical requirements that will help deal with the virus. "There will be people who will be naturally worried about what's happening in India, some of that would be to explain them what is happening but the key message would be look there will be debates in India, filter the noise. Do what you have to do as a mission. What's your job right now? Your job is to ensure key requirements, oxygen is the major requirement, pharmaceuticals, remdesivir are a requirement , vaccine supply chain is a requirement, so logistics for all of this is a requirement," he said.

The minister said support was coming from different countries and noted that requirement of oxygen was a key challenge. "I have embassies who are working with shipping lines, airlines, with different countries creating hubs. You know how big is the oxygen challenge is. So we are getting liquid medical oxygen, we are getting cryogenic tankers, we are getting oxygen tanks, oxygen cylinders. You have to locate them, organize them and you see support is flying in from different countries. All of that requires coordination," he said.

"My message is keep that eye. Don't get distracted by the rest of debate, that's not relevant to what your focus should be right now, a very serious situation back home just like government is focused in addressing the pandemic at home single-mindedly, you also please do that. We will deal with argument down the road. At the moment keep your eyes and energy focused on this," he added. (ANI)

