Ties with China going through very difficult phase: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Wednesday said that India's relationship with China is going through a "very difficult phase" and New Delhi has made it clear to Beijing that peace and tranquility on the border is "absolutely essential" for good relations.

ANI | London | Updated: 05-05-2021 15:51 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 15:51 IST
External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar speaking at a Global Dialogue Series event on Wednesday.. Image Credit: ANI

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Wednesday said that India's relationship with China is going through a "very difficult phase" and New Delhi has made it clear to Beijing that peace and tranquility on the border is "absolutely essential" for good relations. Speaking at a Global Dialogue Series event, Jaishankar said, "The relationship is going through a very difficult phase because in violation of agreements and understandings of many years, the Chinese have deployed a very large part of the military on/close to Line of Actual Control (LAC) without explanation."

On current relations with China, the minister said that India one can't have friction, bloodshed on the borders and then say let's have a good relationship in other domains. "We've been very clear with the Chinese that peace and tranquility on the border and border areas is absolutely essential to the development of our relationship. One can't have friction, bloodshed, intimidation on the borders and then say let's have a good relationship in other domains," said Jaishankar.

Noting that the two sides have made progress in some areas, he said, "We haven't come to the de-escalation part of it which will follow after disengagement is done. Last conversation with China was focused on COVID and the Chinese Foreign Minister also said the same to me." Talking about his recent phone call with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Jaishankar said that he asked him to look into the difficulties being faced by some of Indian companies that are ordering stuff from China.

"During the conversation with the Chinese Foreign Minister, I told him that the best way you could help would be to look into the difficulties being faced by some of our companies that are ordering stuff from China. After our conversation, things immediately moved," he added. (ANI)

