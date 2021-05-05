Left Menu

India strongly condemns terrorist attack in Afghanistan's Logar province

India on Wednesday "strongly condemned" the terrorist attack in Logar province of Afghanistan in which 21 innocent people died and more than 100 were injured during the month of Ramadan.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2021 15:57 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 15:57 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

India on Wednesday "strongly condemned" the terrorist attack in Logar province of Afghanistan in which 21 innocent people died and more than 100 were injured during the month of Ramadan. "India strongly condemns the terrorist attack in Logar province of Afghanistan in which 21 innocent people died and more than 100 were injured during the month of Ramadan," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

In response to media queries, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India stands firm with the families of victims and with the people of Afghanistan in this hour of grief. He reiterated the urgent need for a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire leading to sustainable peace in Afghanistan.

India has been steadfast in its call to end the terrorist safe havens and sanctuaries which lead to attacks like these. The spokesperson said India stands with the people of Afghanistan and salutes the courage of brave Afghan forces in their continued fight against terrorism. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

