Google, Facebook, Twitter persistently fail to remove illegal content, says Moscow court

The Tagansky District Court of Moscow has registered over a dozen violations on the part of Google, Facebook and Twitter as they failed to delete illegal information from their platforms, a court spokesperson told Sputnik.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 05-05-2021 17:39 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 17:39 IST
Google, Facebook, Twitter persistently fail to remove illegal content, says Moscow court
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Moscow [Russia], May 5 (ANI/Sputnik): The Tagansky District Court of Moscow has registered over a dozen violations on the part of Google, Facebook and Twitter as they failed to delete illegal information from their platforms, a court spokesperson told Sputnik. "The court registered 15 protocols on administrative offenses," the spokesperson said, adding that the companies face fines of up to 4 million rubles (over $53,500) for each of the protocols.

Earlier, the Tagansky court fined Twitter $119,000 and plans to look into three other protocols pertaining to Google and Facebook amid the companies' systemic refusal to remove illegal online content. According to Russia's Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor), an internet platform can face fines between USD 10,700 and USD 119,000 for failing to remove prohibited information, such as extremist propaganda, child pornography and drug-related posts. In case of repeated refusal to delete such information, a company can be fined between one tenth and one fifth of its total annual profits. (ANI/Sputnik)

