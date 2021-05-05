Left Menu

All members of Indian G7 delegation negative for COVID-19, vaccinated: Sources

All the members of the Indian delegation who are attending the G7 Summit have tested negative for COVID-19 and have been vaccinated, informed sources on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2021 18:52 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 18:52 IST
All members of Indian G7 delegation negative for COVID-19, vaccinated: Sources
External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar. Image Credit: ANI

All the members of the Indian delegation who are attending the G7 Summit have tested negative for COVID-19 and have been vaccinated, informed sources on Wednesday. The sources informed that all the members of the Indian delegation are currently doing well and have been isolated, while their COVID-19 tests have been done. External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar is also doing well and is attending meetings virtually.

There had been concerns that Jaishankar himself might have been exposed to the virus and the delegation is working with authorities to determine the level of exposure, according to sources. "For the moment, Indian delegation members are in isolation. Nobody is unwell. We will have clarity on what UK health authorities are suggesting later today or tomorrow and the further travel plan of the EAM will depend on what they say. Some of them are vaccinated fully. We are waiting for more information from London," said sources.

This comes after two members of the Indian delegation here in London -- for the upcoming G7 meeting -- tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, British news channel Sky News reported. Speaking on COVID-19 assistance from foreign countries, sources mentioned: "We are looking for oxygen-related stuff as the primary requirement. We are also looking at key medicines. On oxygen, what we like are large oxygen plants. They make hospitals self-sufficient for years, even if they are medium-sized. That's what we would ideally like, but we know how difficult it is to get installed and operationalise. We are looking for larger oxygen concentrators."

"We are looking for cylinders that help in transporting oxygen and help refill. Even hospitals use them and we are also looking at cryogenic tankers, big ones or small ones. Ventilators are useful but they are not the priority demand. BiPAP machines are also coming and we are looking at the primary requirement of Remdesivir," they said. On allocation of assistance coming from abroad, the sources said that the Health Ministry has gone by the immediate requirement.

"They have a criteria. There is pressure across the country and we have to be realistic. The assistance coming from abroad is not really that large that it's going to supplant what we are doing domestically," they said, adding that the assistance is for short term requirements and India was ramping up its own facilities and capacities. They further said that States do not require permission from the Centre or the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to procure from foreign countries and that if a commodity is limited, there is no point in two states fighting over buying but they have been reaching out for assistance from Indian Embassies.

On providing medical assistance to foreign missions, sources said: "Several embassies have reported positive cases of their personnel, diplomats and local employees. Many have approached us. The MEA protocol division is addressing their issues and extending assistance. We don't have dedicated hospitals that are left empty for diplomats. It's a little difficult situation. We don't have easy answers. We do our best in providing them assistance. We are in it together." After reports of members of Indian delegation contracting the virus, Jaishankar had decided to conduct all his engagements at the G7 meeting in virtual mode.

"Was made aware yesterday evening of exposure to possible Covid positive cases. As a measure of abundant caution and also out of consideration for others, I decided to conduct my engagements in the virtual mode. That will be the case with the G7 Meeting today as well," he tweeted. As host, the UK has invited additional countries to join as guests at the meeting, including India in its capacity as Chair.

This is the first time that an in-person meeting of the group's foreign ministers is taking place after more than two years. The members of the G7 are Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, and the US, with the European Union present as an observer. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SC stays HC's contempt proceedings against Centre, seeks report on supply of 700 MT oxygen to Delhi

The Supreme Court Wednesday stayed contempt proceedings initiated by Delhi High Court against central government officials for non-compliance of direction to supply 700 MT of oxygen for COVID patients here, saying putting officers in jail w...

Families mourn victims of Mexico City subway collapse

Jose Luis Hernandez Martinez crossed Mexico City every day on subway Line 12 between his home on the citys south side and the body shop where he worked repairing mangled cars.The 61-year-olds train had emerged from beneath the city and was ...

South Africa's ANC suspends Secretary General Magashule - Eyewitness News

South Africas governing African National Congress ANC has served its Secretary General, Ace Magashule, with a suspension letter, Eyewitness News reported on Wednesday. Magashule faces corruption charges. The party said on Tuesday that one o...

HC calls for reports on Corona issues

The Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the Tamil Nadu government to file reports on the availability of oxygen, Sterlites role in making available the same and on the issue relating to alleged blocking of foreign aid to combat Covid-19...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021