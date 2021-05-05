Left Menu

Nepal's Oli government loses majority as Maoist Center withdraws support

The KP Sharma Oli government in Nepal has lost its majority in the parliament ahead of vote of confidence as CPN-Maoist Center withdrew its support formally on Wednesday.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 05-05-2021 20:36 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 20:36 IST
Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli. Image Credit: ANI

The KP Sharma Oli government in Nepal has lost its majority in the parliament ahead of vote of confidence as CPN-Maoist Center withdrew its support formally on Wednesday. CPN-Maoist Center on Wednesday submitted letter informing the Parliament Secretariat that it no more part of the government led by Prime Minister Oli.

"Central committee at its meeting has decided to withdraw support to incumbent government under KP Sharma Oli's leadership. We have informed the Parliament Secretariat about it too," spokesperson Narayan Kaji Shrestha told ANI over phone. Chief Whip of Maoist Center Dev Gurung handed over letter to Secretary at Parliament Secretariat Gopal Nath Yogi at latter's office inside Singhadurbar- administrative capital of the nation.

With withdrawal of support, the Oli led government now has lost its majority in the lower house less than a week before vote-of-confidence which was announced earlier this week. Nepali President Bidhya Devi Bhandari earlier this week summoned special session of lower house where Oli is scheduled to take vote of confidence.

The third largest party in the parliament, Maoist Center has 49 lawmakers including House Speaker Agni Sapkota. Since the ruling CPN-UML has a total 121 lawmakers, Prime Minister Oli is short of minimum 15 lawmakers from the majority mark. Out of 275 seats, the second largest party in lower house, Nepali Congress has 63 and CPN- Maoist Center has 49 seats after 4 of the MP's representing the party were "exempted".

The Janata Samajbadi Party has 34 seats, Nepal Majdoor Kishan Party, Rastriya Janamorcha, Rastriya Prajatantra Party has one seat each and there is one independent. Two MPs each from Nepali Congress and Janata Samajbadi Party are currently "exempted" by their parties. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

