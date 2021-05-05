Left Menu

INS Kolkata departs from Kuwait with medical supplies

INS Kolkata carrying medical supplies, including 40 MT Liquid Medical Oxygen, 200 Oxygen Cylinders and 4 Oxygen concentrators departed from Kuwait on Wednesday.

ANI | Kuwait City | Updated: 05-05-2021 20:54 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 20:54 IST
INS Kolkata carrying medical supplies departs from Kuwait (Photo Credit: Twitter/ India in Kuwait). Image Credit: ANI

INS Kolkata carrying medical supplies, including 40 MT Liquid Medical Oxygen, 200 Oxygen Cylinders and 4 Oxygen concentrators departed from Kuwait on Wednesday. "INS Kolkata carrying 40 MT Liquid Medical Oxygen, 200 Oxygen Cylinders, 4 Oxygen concentrators departs from Kuwait and is now homebound," India in Kuwait wrote in a tweet.

In a subsequent tweet, India in Kuwait wrote, "Second medical consignment of the day departing from Kuwait with the vessel MV Capt Kattelmann carrying 75 MT of Liquid Oxygen and 1000 cylinders of Oxygen Gas provided by the friendly State of Kuwait to India as part of collective efforts to fight COVID-19 #IndiaKuwaitFriendship." Earlier, a shipment of 282 oxygen cylinders, 60 oxygen concentrators, ventilators and other medical supplies from Kuwaiti reached India.

Arindam Bagchi, official spokesperson, the Ministry of External Affairs expressed gratitude to Kuwait for this gesture and said it would deepen ties of friendship between the two countries. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

