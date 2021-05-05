Left Menu

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 05-05-2021 22:58 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 22:58 IST
Nepal MPs undergo Covid tests ahead of session for Oli's floor test
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Members of Nepal's Federal Parliament are undergoing RT-PCR COVID tests from Wednesday ahead of the special session summoned next week for holding a floor test of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli. The parliamentarians are scheduled to give their swab samples at the federal parliament building at New Baneshwar in capital for an RT-PCR test prior to the house session which will be operational till Thursday, the Parliament Secretariat said.

Nepali President Bidya Devi Bhandari has summoned a special session of the House of Representatives (HoR) for May 10 as per the recommendation made by Prime Minister KP Oli. All members of parliament, officials and employees have been asked to undergo RT-PCR tests before the meeting.

According to Khabarhub, Nepal on Wednesday reported 8,659 new cases of coronavirus infection while another 58 succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

WTO chief seeks text to advance debate over COVID-19 vaccine

The World Trade Organisation chief appealed to member countries on Wednesday to present and negotiate over a text that could temporarily ease rules that protect COVID-19 vaccine technology, as a way to ramp access to doses, a spokesman said...

Mamata brings back many top-level police officers removed by EC

Within hours of assuming office, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday initiated a major reshuffle in the police hierarchy, transferring 29 top- level police officers, mostly those who were shifted by the election commissi...

French foreign minister says punitive measures 'only the beginning' ahead of Lebanon visit

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Wednesday he would carry a strongly worded message to Lebanese politicians when he visits Beirut on Thursday.The minister said on Twitter that France would deal firmly with those blocking t...

HMEL refinery to provide oxygen for COVID hospitals in Bathinda, says Harsimrat Badal

Former union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Wednesday announced that the HMEL refinery would provide Oxygen supply to a new 100 bed Covid facility being developed by AIIMS as well as hospitals in Bathinda. In a statement, SAD said that Ha...
