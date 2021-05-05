Left Menu

Police have booked two sitting lawmakers for storming Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) and attacking doctors and nurses there during protests that took place after a boy who sustained gun wounds died at the hospital in Peshawar, Pakistan, recently, Dawn reported.

ANI | Khyber Pakhtunkhwa | Updated: 05-05-2021 23:42 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 23:41 IST
Lawmakers in Pak's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa booked for attacking medics
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Police have booked two sitting lawmakers for storming Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) and attacking doctors and nurses there during protests that took place after a boy who sustained gun wounds died at the hospital in Peshawar, Pakistan, recently, Dawn reported. The first information report (FIR) has been registered at Hayatabad police station against Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) lawmaker Nighat Orakzai and Shafiq Sher Afridi, Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) member from Khyber tribal district.

The FIR has been registered under section 186, 506, 427 and 341 of Pakistan Penal Code for obstructing public servants from discharge of their duty, criminal intimidation, mischief, causing damage to property and wrongful restraint. According to Dawn, both the lawmakers have been booked in connection with protests and subsequent rioting that took place after a young boy from Khyber who had sustained gun wounds died at the hospital on April 30.

Doctors at HMC have been on strike for the last two days to press the authorities to implement KP Healthcare Services Providers and Facilities (Prevention of Violence and Damage to Property) Act, 2020 and improve security of the health facilities. The FIR, which has been registered following a complaint by HMC hospital director Dr Faisal Shazad, said that a 15-year-old boy from Khyber was brought to the hospital with a bullet wound on April 30.

It said that doctors at the casualty provided the best care to the injured and neurosurgery doctors were also called to assist them during the treatment; however, the boy died of his wound during the treatment. It said that the patient's attendants resorted to rioting soon after coming out of hospital's casualty and blocked main road leading to the casualty from both sides.

It said that the mob also stopped hospital ambulances from entering the emergency gate and blocked casualty and roughed up doctors and nurses and took them hostage, Dawn reported. The FIR said that later the mob pelted stones at the hospital on the instigation of both MPAs and both of them tried to save the armed attackers from police. It said that both the lawmakers also engaged in a physical brawl with the police personnel as well. (ANI)

