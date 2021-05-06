Left Menu

EU's resolution on Pakistan 'dictation' of the West, says Fawad Chaudhary

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has said that the European Parliament resolution against Pakistan which asks for a review of the country's GSP Plus (GSP+) status, citing an increase in laws that it sees as discriminatory towards minorities and fundamental rights is "dictation (from the West)".

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 06-05-2021 07:53 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 07:53 IST
EU's resolution on Pakistan 'dictation' of the West, says Fawad Chaudhary
Pakistan Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has said that the European Parliament resolution against Pakistan which asks for a review of the country's GSP Plus (GSP+) status, citing an increase in laws that it sees as discriminatory towards minorities and fundamental rights is "dictation (from the West)". "We will not take action against anyone on the directives of any country," said Chaudhry on Tuesday, reported Dawn.

Chaudhry said that the government would not take any dictation (from the West) to settle internal issues, including action against banned Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP). Later, talking to Dawn, the minister claimed that the issue of GSP Plus status and EU Parliament's resolution was not discussed in the cabinet meeting.

"However, the government is firm in its stance that it will not take any dictation on an internal issue." Chaudhry said the action that had been taken against the TLP which led to its ban was the government's own decision because the party had violated Islamic norms and laws of the country.

TLP had demanded the expulsion of the French ambassador and a boycott of French goods after Charlie Hebdo republished its Muhammad cartoons in September last year. The banned group in three days of violent protests last month created havoc across Pakistan, where hundreds of protesters and police personnel were injured and thousands of TLP activists and supporters were arrested and booked for attacking law enforcement personnel and blocking main roads and highways in protest against the arrest of their leader Saad Hussain Rizvi.

The European Parliament resolution was presented by Renew Europe, a liberal, pro-European political group of the European Parliament in April 2021. It was adopted with a majority of 681 votes against six, reported Geo News. The resolution said that Pakistan has violated the conditions of its Generalised Scheme of Preferences Plus status.

The GSP+ is a special component of the GSP scheme that provides additional trade incentives to developing countries already benefitting from GSP. The GSP+ status granted to Pakistan requires the country to demonstrate progress on the implementation of 27 international core conventions. This condition constitutes strong leverage for the European Union in terms of monitoring any direct advocacy with Pakistan, said the European Commission.

The EU Parliament session discussed the situation of religious freedoms in Pakistan under its 'human rights and democracy resolutions' manifesto. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Sports News Roundup: Ravens sign veteran LT Alejandro Villanueva; White Sox sign OF Brian Goodwin ad more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Olympics-Weightlifter Hubbard poised to become first transgender Olympian

New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard is on track to become the first transgender athlete to compete at an Olympics after meeting modified qualifying requirements for the Tokyo Games. The New Zealand Olympic Committee NZOC said the Intern...

Philippines to give back donated Chinese vaccine

The president of the Philippines is asking China to take back 1,000 doses of donated Sinopharm vaccine after facing criticism for receiving a shot even though it has not yet been authorised for public use in the country.The Philippine healt...

Champions League: Chelsea beat Real Madrid to set up summit clash against Manchester City

Chelsea has set up a final showdown against Manchester City in the finals of the Champions League after defeating Real Madrid in the second-leg semi-final on Wednesday local time here at Stamford Bridge. In the second-leg semi-final, Chelse...

Woman from Mali gives birth to 9 babies in Morocco

A Malian woman has given birth to nine babies at once after expecting seven, according to Malis Minister of Health and the Moroccan clinic where the nonuplets were born. It appeared to be the first time on record that a woman had given bir...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021