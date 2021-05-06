Left Menu

Winter Pasture: Book describing hardships endured by ethnic Kazakh herders of Xinjiang now available to wider audience

The hardships of Kazakh herders of Xinjiang in China depicted in the book Winter Pasture will soon be available to a wider audience as the book, first published in 2012 by author Li Juan, has been released in English this year, reported The Diplomat.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 06-05-2021 08:19 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 08:19 IST
Winter Pasture: Book describing hardships endured by ethnic Kazakh herders of Xinjiang now available to wider audience
Kazakh herders' of Xinjiang (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

The hardships of Kazakh herders of Xinjiang in China depicted in the book Winter Pasture will soon be available to a wider audience as the book, first published in 2012 by author Li Juan, has been released in English this year, reported The Diplomat. The book covers the dying tradition of herding in the south of the Ulungur river as China introduced a new land conservation policy in 2003 to discourage the millennia-old practice of nomadic herding in the west.

Sribala Subramanian, writing in The Diplomat said that known as tuimu huancao (converting pastures to grasslands), the project was part of an ambitious campaign to "Open up the West" for economic development. In a 2005 speech, Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao said 60 per cent of the rural poor lived in the western region and toiled on depleted, overgrazed lands. Rejuvenating the grasslands, which accounted for 90 per cent of new desertification, became a priority for policymakers, reported The Diplomat.

The author, Li Juan who accompanied a group of Kazakh herders, asked, how a natural cycle that connected sheep and pasture had irretrievably broken down. After all, she muses, herders were the guardians of the grasslands. Without their flock, "the grass seeds that drift onto the earth in autumn will no longer feel the force of stomping hooves that bury them deep into the soil. The masses of manure that fertilized their growth will no longer fall on them." Li hinted in her book that the government may have bigger plans for the Kazakh grazing grounds. When she spotted a metal fence that extended far into the horizon, her host Cuma speculated that the pasture was being turned into a prairie national park to attract tourists.

Another telling sign: a tall steel tripod atop a sand dune. Was there oil under the scrubland? Cuma was not hopeful about the money materializing in his lifetime, even if they did strike oil. The message to the herders was clear: get off the land, said Li in her book. "Winter Pasture" is not an overtly political book, but these granular details from a Han Chinese writer speak volumes about the ethnic Kazakh's tenuous place in contemporary China, said Subramanian.

"Winter Pasture" is no ordinary travel memoir. Li Juan tackled big themes like Kazakh identity, oil and mineral exploration in Xinjiang, climate change in the grasslands, and the rise of consumer culture in China through the prism of one family's survival in the wilderness, added Subramanian. It has been close to a decade since the book was published. Today the grasslands are vacant. Herders have moved to settler villages, and grass seeds are scattered from up high by plane. In 2019, China permitted 2,000 citizens to migrate to Kazakhstan.

Kazakh emigres, many of them herders, were among the first to inform the outside world about Xinjiang's internment camps, reported The Diplomat. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Sports News Roundup: Ravens sign veteran LT Alejandro Villanueva; White Sox sign OF Brian Goodwin ad more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico's coronavirus death toll passes 218,000

Mexicos health ministry on Wednesday reported 267 new confirmed coronavirus deaths and 3,021 new cases, bringing the total number of fatalities in the country to 218,007 and cases to 2,355,985.Separate government data published in March sug...

Pro Uyghur body stages protest in Hague in front of Chinese Embassy

A demonstration was staged in front of the Chinese Embassy here in the Netherlands by Hague based non-profit group Global Human Rights Defence GHRD and World Uyghur Congress WUC, as part of Doppa Day celebrations on May 5. Every year Uyghur...

Sensex rises over 150 pts in early trade; Nifty tops 14,650

Market benchmark Sensex rose over 150 points in early trade on Thursday, tracking gains in index majors HDFC twins, ITC and Bajaj Finance amid largely positive cues from Asian peers.The 30-share BSE index was trading 174.54 points or 0.36 p...

Thai activist lawyer contracts COVID-19 while jailed on charge of insulting king -official

Thai activist lawyer, Arnon Nampa, jailed without bail since February on charges of insulting the countrys powerful king, has contracted coronavirus in custody, a corrections department official said on Thursday.Arnon tested positive for CO...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021