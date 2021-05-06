Left Menu

WHO chief welcomes US support for temporary waiver on intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines

WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has praised the commitment shown by Joe Biden's administration to support the temporary waiver of intellectual property on COVID-19 vaccines.

ANI | Geneva | Updated: 06-05-2021 08:42 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 08:42 IST
World Health Organisation chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Image Credit: ANI

WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has praised the commitment shown by Joe Biden's administration to support the temporary waiver of intellectual property on COVID-19 vaccines. "This is a monumental moment in the fight against COVID-19. The commitment by the President of the United States Joe Biden and Ambassador Katherine Tai, the US Trade Representative, to support the waiver of IP protections on vaccines is a powerful example of American leadership to address global health challenges," said Dr Tedros.

"I commend the United States on its historic decision for vaccine equity and prioritising the well-being of all people everywhere at a critical time. Now let's all move together swiftly, in solidarity, building on the ingenuity and commitment of scientists who produced life-saving COVID-19 vaccines." On Wednesday, Ambassador Kai issued a statement saying the extraordinary circumstances caused by the COVID-19 pandemic required extraordinary measures to respond and that the waiving of intellectual property protections on vaccines was needed to help end the pandemic.

According to the statement, the United States would participate in World Trade Organisation (WTO) negotiations to support the temporary waiving of protections, and work with the private sector and other partners to expand vaccine manufacturing and distribution. Dr Tedros added: "The White House's support for the temporary waiving of intellectual property on COVID-19 vaccines reflects the wisdom and moral leadership of the United States to work to end this pandemic. But I am not surprised by this announcement. This is what I expected from the administration of President Biden."

Throughout the COVD-19 pandemic, WHO has been working with partners to scale up the development and distribution of vaccines, diagnostics and treatments through the Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator, a pillar of which is the COVAX Facility for the equitable sharing of vaccines to at-risk people worldwide. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

