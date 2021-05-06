Pro Uyghur body stages protest in Hague in front of Chinese Embassy

Left Menu

A demonstration was staged in front of the Chinese Embassy here in the Netherlands by Hague based non-profit group Global Human Rights Defence (GHRD) and World Uyghur Congress (WUC), as part of Doppa Day celebrations on May 5.

ANI | Hague | Updated: 06-05-2021 09:51 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 09:48 IST
A demonstration was staged in front of the Chinese Embassy here in the Netherlands.

A demonstration was staged in front of the Chinese Embassy here in the Netherlands by Hague based non-profit group Global Human Rights Defence (GHRD) and World Uyghur Congress (WUC), as part of Doppa Day celebrations on May 5. Every year Uyghur Community around the world celebrate Doppa Day. Doppa is a traditional hat worn by the Uyghurs to protect their cultural heritage. As many as 65 persons participated in the protest which included Uyghurs wearing Doppa hats, and some Dutch nationals.

Slogans were shouted for boycotting the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 and condemning the genocide of the Uyghurs. Other slogans included 'Free Uyghur Now', 'Fascist China ', and 'No Rights No Games'. WUC President Dolkun Isa also took part in the demonstration and addressed the gathering in which he called for a boycott of the Olympics.

Along with the demonstration a van was mobilised with an electronic banner in support of Tibet. The van was deployed in front of the Chinese Embassy and later moved around the Parliament, ICJ and Embassies of Western countries. The demonstration was followed by a press conference in which the WUC President was present along with a few others. The highlight was the address by Dolkun regarding atrocities against Uyghurs and the boycott of the Winter Olympics.

A camp survivor also narrated her experience in the 're-education camps' and instances of sexual abuse, rape and forced sterilisation faced by Uyghur women.

