Left Menu

COVID-19: Nepal to suspend international flights starting midnight, travelers rush to exit

Nepal is set to suspend international flights from midnight on May 6 due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. The international terminal of Nepal's Tribhuwan International Airport on Wednesday afternoon remained packed with travelers who wanted to fly out before the airport is closed.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 06-05-2021 10:50 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 10:50 IST
COVID-19: Nepal to suspend international flights starting midnight, travelers rush to exit
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

By Binod Prasad Adhikari Nepal is set to suspend international flights from midnight on May 6 due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. The international terminal of Nepal's Tribhuwan International Airport on Wednesday afternoon remained packed with travelers who wanted to fly out before the airport is closed.

On Sunday, a cabinet meeting had decided to stop international flights amid surging cases of COVID-19 in the Himalayan nation. "I actually had my bookings for 12th of this month, the decision by the government to close the airport has prompted me to take the flight for today (5th May). Some flights of others also might have got cancelled due to various reasons. I am happy that I got to get out early without much hassle," Suraj Chaulagain, one of the travelers who reached the airport to catch a flight to Romania, told ANI.

Long queues were seen at various check-in-counters outside the terminal of the International Airport as Nepali as well as foreigners tried to fly out of the country amid uncertainty when the flights would be back to schedule. Nepal has made it mandatory to produce a Real-Time- Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) negative test report conducted 72 hours before boarding the flight.

"We were asked to undergo a PCR test 72 hours prior to the flight which is a good step as it would give us added assurance and the social distancing apart from other security and safety measures," Ishwor Gurung, another outbound passenger who arrived at the airport on Wednesday, told ANI. The flow of people flying to India, Gulf countries, Europe and American countries was high on Wednesday as per the display at the terminal to show the flight status.

Since May 3, Nepal has banned all domestic flights while international flights would be grounded from Wednesday midnight until May 14 with the possibility of extension. Earlier this week, the Civil Aviation Authority in a release stated that charter flights and two flights from New Delhi in a week would be exempted because of the air bubble scheme between the countries.

With the onset of major tourism season in the Himalayan nation, hundreds of climbers are vying to scale the world's tallest peak, Mount Everest. Only those attempting to climb Everest are now left behind while other foreign tourists are flying out. Nepal also has made it mandatory for everyone arriving in the country through charter or under the air bubble scheme to mandatorily undergo 10 days quarantine in hotels. All travelers will have to produce a negative polymerase chain reaction test (RT-PCR) result done within 72 hours prior to departure for entry into Nepal.

Paused for a year in 2020, Nepal this year has issued record-high permits to scale Mount Everest. As per the data of the Department of Tourism that oversees and grants permits for expeditions, a total of 408 members, including 93 women, from 43 teams have received permission for Mt Everest. It is said that the government received a total of NPR 714.8 million in royalties from the climbers. Mt Everest alone contributed NPR 660 in royalty to the state coffer as the royalty from the expeditions for this spring season. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Sports News Roundup: Ravens sign veteran LT Alejandro Villanueva; White Sox sign OF Brian Goodwin ad more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pak court asks India to cooperate in Jadhav case

A top Pakistani court hearing the case of death row convict Kulbhushan Jadhav has asked India to cooperate in the legal proceeding over the matter, saying appearing before the court did not mean a waiver of sovereignty.A three-member bench ...

Reliance Industries' deleveraging set to continue: S&P

SP Global Ratings has said Reliance Industries Ltds RILs deleveraging of its balance sheet is likely to continue with the companys prudent investment policies, stable operations, and potential for further asset monetization supporting the t...

UN expert condemns new US laws suppressing Black Lives Matter movement

The adoption of new state laws in Florida and Oklahoma, among others, aimed at suppressing racial justice protests and the Black Lives Matter movement seems to violate international law and the US constitutions protection of the right to p...

Cambodia ends blanket COVID-19 lockdown despite more infections

Cambodia ended on Thursday a blanket coronavirus lockdown in Phnom Penh after three weeks, as busy traffic returned to some streets of the capital, though authorities retained tighter curbs in some districts where infections have surged. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021