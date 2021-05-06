Left Menu

Jailed Hong Kong activist gets new prison term over Tiananmen Square vigil

Prominent Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong was sentenced to serve 10 more months in prison on Thursday for joining last year's vigil to commemorate victims of the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown.

ANI | Hong Kong | Updated: 06-05-2021 13:57 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 13:29 IST
Jailed Hong Kong activist gets new prison term over Tiananmen Square vigil
Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

Prominent Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong was sentenced to serve 10 more months in prison on Thursday for joining last year's vigil to commemorate victims of the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown. A court in Hong Kong last week had convicted four pro-democracy activists, including Wong, for taking part in a memorial ceremony commemorating the Tiananmen Square massacre victims, the South China Morning Post reported.

Wong is already serving a 13.5-month jail term in prison for taking part in a protest that took place outside a police station in June 2019. These four pro-democracy activists are among 24 people facing the charges for participating in a vigil on June 4 last year, when residents defied a government ban on gatherings in public and flocked to Victoria Park to commemorate the 1989 Tiananmen crackdown, NHK World reported.

Hong Kong police refused permission for the event, citing efforts to prevent the spread of the pandemic. Last Friday, these four activists pleaded guilty to the charges at their trial. China is tightening its grip on Hong Kong by taking action against pro-democracy lawmakers, officials and activists. The protests erupted in June 2019 over the now-withdrawn extradition bill. The bill was deemed as an example of increasing Chinese influence in Hong Kong.

The opposition to the bill morphed into wider and often violent civil unrest. It eventually led to Beijing imposing a draconian National Security Law in Hong Kong last year. The law has been condemned by countries around the world and rights activists. Since then, a number of former pro-democracy lawmakers have been arrested.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

Sports News Roundup: Ravens sign veteran LT Alejandro Villanueva; White Sox sign OF Brian Goodwin ad more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India, France and Australia to work for open, rules-based Indo-Pacific

India, France and Australia are committed to advancing their shared values and working together to achieve a free, open, inclusive and rules-based Indo-Pacific, the Ministry of External Affairs MEA said a joint statement issued by all three...

Indonesia deploys 400 battle-hardened troops to troubled Papua

Indonesia has deployed 400 more soldiers in the easternmost region of Papua, an army spokesman said on Thursday, as an exiled separatist leader warned that the military looked set to launch its biggest security operation in the area in deca...

Union Minister V Muraleedharan's car attacked in West Bengal's West Midnapore

Union Minister V Muraleedharans car was attacked in West Bengals Panchkhudi on Thursday. The Minister took to Twitter to allege that the attack was perpetrated by Trinamool Congress TMC goons.TMC goons attacked my convoy in West Midnapore, ...

EMERGING MARKETS-Turkish lira slips ahead of central bank meet; Rouble firms

Turkeys lira eased on Thursday ahead of its central banks interest rate decision in the face of rising inflation, while investors await a key U.S. jobs report for clues on the pace of a global economic recovery and further monetary stimulus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021