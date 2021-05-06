Left Menu

Bangladesh records 1,822 new COVID-19 cases, 41 more deaths

Bangladesh reported 1,822 new COVID-19 cases and 41 new deaths on Thursday, bringing the tally to 769,160 and death toll to 11,796, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

ANI | Dhaka | Updated: 06-05-2021 19:29 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 19:29 IST
Bangladesh records 1,822 new COVID-19 cases, 41 more deaths
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Dhaka [Bangladesh], May 6 (ANI/Xinhua): Bangladesh reported 1,822 new COVID-19 cases and 41 new deaths on Thursday, bringing the tally to 769,160 and death toll to 11,796, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said. The official data showed that 21,585 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across the country.

The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 702,163 including 3,698 new recoveries on Thursday, said the DGHS. According to the official data, the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.53 percent and the current recovery rate is 91.29 percent.

Bangladesh recorded the highest daily new cases of 7,626 on April 7 and the highest number of deaths of 112 on April 19. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Mumbai, May 5 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai: Senior citizen commits suicide by jumping into nullah

A 82-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a nullah in suburban Andheri here, police said on Thursday.The body of Lokhandwala resident Hamsraj Melwani was fished out of the nulluh by the Amboli police in the afternoon hou...

"Encounter cop" Daya Nayak transferred to Gondia

Police inspector Daya Nayak, known as an encounter specialist, was on Thursday transferred to Gondia district in eastern Maharashtra, an official said.A 1995-batch officer of the state cadre, Nayak was till now with the Maharashtra ATS Anti...

Brazil's Butantan expects less COVID-19 vaccine input from China

Brazils Butantan biomedical center, which is producing the Chinese vaccine CoronaVac for COVID-19, said on Thursday that it expects to receive only 2,000 liters of active ingredients from China by May 13, slowing its production of finished ...

Nadal reaches Madrid Open quarters, Barty into final

Rafael Nadal got through another young opponent and showed signs he was getting closer to his best form on clay as he defeated Alexei Popyrin 6-3, 6-3 to make it to the Madrid Open quarterfinals on Thursday.Nadal overcame eight aces and sav...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021