Nepal reports 9,070 new COVID-19 cases, total count rises to 368,580

Nepal on Thursday reported 9,070 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the cumulative caseload to 368,580.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 06-05-2021 19:37 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 19:36 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Nepal on Thursday reported 9,070 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the cumulative caseload to 368,580. The death toll in the country reached 3,529 with 54 Covid-related fatalities in the last 24 hours.

According to the country's health ministry, the positivity rate for Thursday stood at 42.90 per cent. Rupandehi, a district in southwestern Nepal, has been ravaged by the deadly second wave of the disease. The district saw at least 1,069 new cases today.

Meanwhile, Kathmandu valley, the country's worst-affected place, added 3,972 cases including the highest number of 3,163 in the Kathmandu district alone. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

