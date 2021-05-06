Left Menu

PM Modi to participate in European Council meeting on May 8

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the meeting of the European Council at the invitation of President of the European Council, Charles Michel on May 8 as a special invitee, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2021 20:36 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 20:36 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the meeting of the European Council at the invitation of President of the European Council, Charles Michel on May 8 as a special invitee, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday. The India-EU Leaders' meeting is hosted by Prime Minister of Portugal, Antonio Costa. Portugal currently holds the Presidency of the Council of the European Union.

According to the release by the MEA, the Prime Minister will participate in the meeting along with the Heads of State or Government of all the 27 EU Member States. The EU+27 have met in this format only once before, with the US President in March this year. "The leaders will exchange views on the COVID-19 pandemic and healthcare cooperation; fostering sustainable and inclusive growth; strengthening the India-EU economic partnership as well as regional and global issues of mutual interest," the MEA said.

"The India-EU Leaders' Meeting is an unprecedented opportunity for discussion with all the leaders of the EU Member States. It is a significant political milestone and will further build on the momentum witnessed in the relationship since the 15th India-EU Summit in July 2020," it added. (ANI)

