Left Menu

Taliban threaten journalists amid surge in violence in Afghanistan

Taliban have issued a threat to Afghan media outlets and have accused them of siding with Afghanistan's intelligence agency, saying "media must be aware" to maintain their neutrality and avoid becoming the Kabul administration's propaganda tool.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 06-05-2021 21:09 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 21:09 IST
Taliban threaten journalists amid surge in violence in Afghanistan
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Taliban have issued a threat to Afghan media outlets and have accused them of siding with Afghanistan's intelligence agency, saying "media must be aware" to maintain their neutrality and avoid becoming the Kabul administration's propaganda tool. In a series of tweets on Wednesday, Taliban spokesman Zabullah Mujahid said the Kabul administration's National Directorate of Security is directly involved in activities to distort public views, Khamma Press reported.

He said that "media must be aware" to maintain their neutrality, and that in such a sensitive situation media should avoid becoming the Kabul administration's propaganda tool. Taliban threats came as the United States have begun drawdown of its troops in Afghanistan and violence have escalated in the country.

Earlier in June of 2019, the Taliban had issued a threat to the Afghan media outlets saying journalists will be targeted unless news outlets stop publishing and broadcasting what they call government propaganda against the insurgents. Since then, journalists, media professionals and staffers came under attacks and fell victims to targeted killings.

According to reports at least 20 Journalists and media workers have been the victims of Targeted attacks in the past six months including eight including four women were killed and dozens have received death threats for their work. United Mission in a report on February 2021 said at least 11 human rights defenders and media workers were killed in targeted attacks between September 2020 to January 2021.

Taliban have launched a new wave of offensive in several Afghan cities and are resorting to bombings and heavy weapons after the United States missed May 1 deadline to withdraw troops from Afghanistan. Several cities around Afghanistan are witnessing the wrath of the Taliban's attacks. The Afghan forces have suffered heavy casualties in the past few days as they fought back the terror group offensive.

Taliban fighters have captured a key district in northern Afghanistan while thousands of civilians have fled their homes in the southern part of the country to escape violent attacks by the group after the withdrawal of US forces from a military base in the area, officials said on Wednesday. The rugged Burka district in Baghlan, one of the 34 provinces of Afghanistan, fell to the Taliban overnight after the militant group staged an attack on government forces, Javid Basharat, a spokesman for Baghlan's governor, told Arab News. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Mumbai, May 5 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab sees record 8,874 infections

Punjab on Thursday witnessed a record 8,874 cases of infection, taking the tally to 4,16,350, while 154 more fatalities pushed the toll to 9,979, according to a medical bulletin.The number of active cases rose to 66,568 on Thursday from 63,...

Odisha govt providing all support for setting up of vaccine manufacturing hub at Adhrua

The Odisha government Thursday said it has allotted land and providing all logistic support for the setting up of a vaccine manufacturing hub at Adhrua in Bhubaneswar from where Bharat Biotech International Ltd BBIL will produce Covaxin and...

U.S. committed to keeping NATO door open to states that meet conditions

U.S. President Joe Bidens administration is committed to keeping NATOs door open for countries who want to join once they are ready and able to meet the necessary commitments, the White House said on Thursday.White House spokeswoman Karine ...

US STOCKS-Dow hits record high as cyclicals rise on jobless claims data

The Dow Jones Industrials hit a record high on Thursday, as economically sensitive stocks rose after an upbeat weekly jobless claims report, while vaccine makers fell as President Joe Biden backed plans to waive patents on COVID-19 shots.Cy...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021