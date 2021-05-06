Maldives ex-President Mohamed Nasheed injured in explosion: Report

Maldives former President Mohamed Nasheed suffered injuries in an explosion on Thursday night. The explosion took place near Majlis Speaker Nasheed's car, Maldives' The edition reported.

Local media's report that he was taken to hospital with injuries. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

