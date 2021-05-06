Left Menu

Jaishankar expresses concerns over attack on Maldivian ex-president Nasheed, wishes him speedy recovery

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday expressed concerns over the attack on Maldivian former President Mohamed Nasheed and said that the Majlis speaker will "never be intimidated".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2021 22:54 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 22:54 IST
Jaishankar expresses concerns over attack on Maldivian ex-president Nasheed, wishes him speedy recovery
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Image Credit: ANI

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday expressed concerns over the attack on Maldivian former President Mohamed Nasheed and said that the Majlis speaker will "never be intimidated". "Deeply concerned at the attack on Speaker @MohamedNasheed. Wish him a speedy recovery. Know that he will never be intimidated," Jaishankar tweeted.

Nasheed on Thursday night suffered injuries in an explosion near his car. According to diplomatic sources in Male, Nasheed has suffered minor injuries and was rushed to a local hospital. His bodyguard too has been injured.

Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid "strongly condemned" the attack and said that cowardly attacks like these have no place in our society. "Strongly condemn the attack on Speaker of Parliament, President @MohamedNasheedthis evening. Cowardly attacks like these have no place in our society. My thoughts and prayers are with President Nasheed and others injured in this attack, as well as their families, as Abdulla Shahid wrote in a tweet on Thursday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Mumbai, May 5 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

More support easing vaccine patent rules, but hurdles remain

Several world leaders on Thursday praised the US move to expand access to COVID-19 vaccines for poor nations by suspending patent protections on the shots. But it wasnt clear if that would actually lead to the measures being lifted and wha...

Delhi govt asks its hospitals to ensure rapid antigen test services 24X7

The Delhi Health Department Thursday asked all government hospitals in the capital to offer rapid antigen test services round the clock for an early detection of coronavirus infection, according to an order.The Delhi government has undertak...

14-day institutional quarantine must for those arriving in Delhi from AP, Telangana: DDMA

People arriving in the national capital from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana through any mode of transport will have to undergo 14 days of mandatory institutional quarantine, said an order issued by the Delhi government on Thursday.However, th...

Goa government "thinking positively" about lockdown: Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday hinted at a lockdown in the state to curb the rising COVID-19 cases and said a final decision on the matter would be taken in the next 2 to 3 days.Sawant attended a meeting of MLAs through video ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021