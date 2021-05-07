Left Menu

Gates Foundation supports 'narrow waiver' of intellectual property on COVID-19 vaccines

In a significant shift of stance, Gates Foundation has followed the line taken by the Biden administration to back the temporary waiver of intellectual property on COVID-19 vaccines.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 07-05-2021 09:22 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 09:22 IST
Gates Foundation supports 'narrow waiver' of intellectual property on COVID-19 vaccines
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

In a significant shift of stance, Gates Foundation has followed the line taken by the Biden administration to back the temporary waiver of intellectual property on COVID-19 vaccines. "No barriers should stand in the way of equitable access to vaccines, including intellectual property, which is why we are supportive of a narrow waiver during the pandemic. Those negotiations will occur via the WTO process, led by country negotiators," said Gates Foundation CEO Mark Suzman.

Suzman said that Gates Foundation will continue to advocate for countries with supply to share doses. "And we will continue to advocate for countries with supply to share doses with those without as soon as possible, and for COVAX to be fully funded," he said. The announcement follows backlash against billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates, for reportedly opposing waiving some provisions of the World Trade Organisation's agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS).

This change in stand comes in the backdrop of the statement by US trade representative Ambassador Katherine Tai, where she said that the extraordinary circumstances required extraordinary measures to respond and that the waiving of intellectual property protections on vaccines was needed to help end the pandemic. On Thursday, the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also said that she is ready to discuss solutions to help increase the production of COVID-19 vaccines for global vaccination.

"Our priority is to ramp up production to achieve global vaccination. At the same time we are open to discuss any other effective and pragmatic solution. In this context we are ready to assess how the US proposal could help achieve that objective," the EU chief tweeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

St Kitts and Nevis to Welcome Back International Cricket This Summer

LONDON, May 7, 2021 PRNewswire -- The Federation of St Kitts and Nevis will be hosting the 2021 Hero Caribbean Premier League this August and three one-day international matches in July. All thirty-three games will take place in St Kitts Wa...

US has 'moral responsibility' to help India fight COVID pandemic: Congresswoman Jayapal

Indian-American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal has said the US had a moral responsibility to help India in its fight to defeat the raging pandemic in the country.New coronavirus cases and deaths in India hit a record daily high on Thursday a...

UN launches key initiative to protect seafarers’ human rights amid COVID-19 crisis

The Human Rights Due Diligence Tool provides a wide-ranging checklist co-developed by the UN Global Compact, the UN Human Rights Office, the International Labour Organization ILO and the International Maritime Organization IMO, for all busi...

India reports highest-ever single-day spike with 4,14,188 new COVID-19 cases

With a total of 4,14,188 new COVID-19 cases being recorded in the last 24 hours, India again reported its highest single-day spike on the second consecutive day. On May 6, the country had registered 4,12,262 new COVID cases.With this, the c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021